Zurich – As of January 1, 2018, Antonio Gasser has joined the Swiss Startup Factory as new CMO. The experienced media and marketing specialist has successfully expanded and managed the Red Bull Media House in Switzerland since 2011. Before that, he was responsible for Swatch’s global loyalty program, while at the same time producing his own radio show, tranceescape, for more than seven years on Couleur 3.

His extensive media experience and the current shift that is taking place in the industry inspired him to co-found Swiss Startup Media GmbH (an affiliate of the Swiss Startup Group) and come on- board as CEO on November 1, 2017. After the successful launch of this new media company with a focus on innovative media production and distribution, now, as the new CMO of the Swiss Startup Factory, he will be in charge of the company’s partnerships and all communications, events and their new brand image.

“I am extremely pleased to welcome Toni to the team. His networked thinking means that he fits in perfectly with our ecosystem approach, and he also brings with him a great deal of added value for our partners thanks to his many years of experience working for large corporations,”

says Max Meister, CEO of the Swiss Startup Factory. Gasser himself adds: “I feel privileged to work for a company as dynamic as the Swiss Startup Factory. Over the past eight weeks, I have had the chance to take a look behind the scenes and I am extremely excited to take the high level of professionalism that I have encountered and represent it in our dealings with start-ups and external partners.” (SSUF/mc/hfu)

Company Profile of the Swiss Startup Factory

The Swiss Startup Factory is an independent accelerator, whose goal is to build sustainably successful startups in the ICT sector. Within the framework of a three-month program, talented young entrepreneurs are prepared for the founding of their businesses, while having to complete three milestones. Apart from financial and technical support, the startups also have access to a unique network. The Swiss Startup Factory was founded in 2014, the factory’s co-working space is located in Zurich-Wipkingen. Further Information: www.swissstartupfactory.com