Zurich – Impact Hub Zurich in Zurich, Switzerland will host founders from all around the world, 12-16 March, as part of the Google for Entrepreneurs Exchange series. Google forEntrepreneurs Exchange is a week-long immersion program that bridges the gap between startups, experts and new markets. The focus of the Exchange program is to support the acceleration and scaling of data-driven and AI startups in the Swiss region.

The program will be based in Kraftwerk, a former transformer station which has been converted into a unique collaboration and innovation space in the heart of Zurich. Throughout the week, the ten companies will have the opportunity to test their startup ideas with local industry leaders, Google mentors, and organizations in the field. The program ends with a pitch event that will bring together dozens of venture capitalists and corporate executives.

“We are excited to see applications from a mix of countries, like Brazil, Israel, India and the US, from entrepreneurs who really want to test their business concepts and build their startups here in the Swiss innovation ecosystem. I am particularly thrilled that many local leaders and mentors are supporting such a unique program, which is coming back to Europe to focus for the first time on AI and Machine Learning,“ said Katka Letzing, Project Lead at Impact Hub Zurich.

Previous cities have included Durham, Paris, Waterloo, Dubai, Nashville and San Francisco

„Impact Hub Zurich is uniquely positioned to provide AI and machine learning startups with the tools, connections and expertise that will enable them to enter a new market and position their companies for growth,“ said Nicole Froker, Partner Engagement Manager with Google for Entrepreneurs. „We are proud to partner with Impact Hub Zurich on this program, and welcome founders from across the Google for Entrepreneurs partner network and beyond“. This is the eighth Exchange program run in collaboration with Google for Entrepreneurs partners. Previous cities have included Durham, Paris, Waterloo, Dubai, Nashville and San Francisco.

The ten startups were selected from an international pool of applicants totaling more than 100 startups. Seven of the teams belong to organizations within the Google for Entrepreneurs partner network, including Talent Garden Milan, NUMA, Dogpatch Labs, Startup Farm, Campus Sao Paolo, Campus Tel Aviv, and Impact Hub Zurich. The companies cover a diverse range of innovative solutions in the field of AI and Machine Learning, from air pollution or connecting small-scale farmers to information services in Ghana.

Participating startups:

AAAccell (Switzerland): AAAccell is a leading innovation company in asset and risk management, developing cutting-edge high-tech solutions for the financial service market.

(Switzerland): AAAccell is a leading innovation company in asset and risk management, developing cutting-edge high-tech solutions for the financial service market. CovalentAI (USA): A fully automated end-to-end web application test solution that tests clients’ UI, app servers, and databases to find defects, benchmark performance, run security tests, and generate reports.

(USA): A fully automated end-to-end web application test solution that tests clients’ UI, app servers, and databases to find defects, benchmark performance, run security tests, and generate reports. DataGen Technologies (Israel): Creating customized photo-realistic synthetic visual data to train neural networks for real-world tasks.

(Israel): Creating customized photo-realistic synthetic visual data to train neural networks for real-world tasks. Datair Technology/Ambee (India): Ambee helps people breathe pollution free air, gathers data about air pollution in real time across different geographies and compute deep insights to provide advisories, recommendations, drive a behavioural change and in the process, save lives and solve the problem of air pollution.

(India): Ambee helps people breathe pollution free air, gathers data about air pollution in real time across different geographies and compute deep insights to provide advisories, recommendations, drive a behavioural change and in the process, save lives and solve the problem of air pollution. Draguu (Spain): A tech photography company making image buying and selling as easy as text messaging.

(Spain): A tech photography company making image buying and selling as easy as text messaging. Farmerline (Ghana): Farmerline connects small-scale farmers to information services, innovative finance, and markets to improve their incomes.

(Ghana): Farmerline connects small-scale farmers to information services, innovative finance, and markets to improve their incomes. Fhinck (Brazil): Artificial intelligence to increase productivity on backoffice and support operations.

(Brazil): Artificial intelligence to increase productivity on backoffice and support operations. Instateaser (Brazil): An innovative process for producing short videos in scale with quality.

(Brazil): An innovative process for producing short videos in scale with quality. MDOTM (UK/Italy): AI-driven investment strategies for global financial markets.

(UK/Italy): AI-driven investment strategies for global financial markets. Webio (Ireland): Webio Conversational Middleware acts as a bridge between enterprise systems, processes and data to enable AI-driven digital conversations over messaging apps and voice interfaces.

To learn more about the Exchange program, please visit:

Impact Hub Zurich – Google for Entrepreneurs Exchange: AI & Machine Learning (IH/mc/hfu)

About Google for Entrepreneurs

Google for Entrepreneurs provides financial support and the best of Google’s resources to dozens of coworking spaces and community programs across 125 countries. We also create Campuses: physical hubs where entrepreneurs can learn, connect, and build companies that will change the world. To learn more about Google for Entrepreneurs, visit google.com/entrepreneurs.

About Impact Hub Zurich

Impact Hub Zürich is an entrepreneurial community with 900+ innovators, start-ups, creatives, techs and corporate partners who come together to build a cooperative future beyond the borders of industries. The challenges of our times will be only mastered through radical Collaboration, not through competition. Impact Hub Zurich is part of the largest international network of about 15`000 members and 100 locations. It is operating co-working places in the downtown of Zurich as well as the innovation space Kraftwerk together with Engagement Migros, ewz and digitalswitzerland. For more details, visit: Impact Hub Zurich (https://zurich.impacthub.ch/) and Kraftwerk (http://www.kraftwerk.host/)