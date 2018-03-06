Zurich – F10 FinTech Incubator and Accelerator today revealed that its Program Grand Opening had been a resounding success. Fifteen of the world’s most promising startups in the innovative FinTech, InsurTech, and RegTech space pitched their pioneering ideas in front of a prestigious audience in Zürich’s Limmat Hall. The event officially marked the launch Batch III of its P2 (Prototype to Product) Program, in which each of the fifteen is participating.

To get to this stage, the startups went through a demanding selection process, proving themselves over hundreds of other impressive applying candidates. The grand opening event was attended by investors, corporate members of F10, and industry journalists, many of whom expressed approval of the innovative ideas on show. Today the startups begin the masterclass sessions. Masterclass I will give the startups deep insight and the toolkit required to speed up the transformation of an idea into a market-ready product.

“We are very excited to finally be embarking on Batch III after this successful grand opening – the startups who have made it to this point have already achieved a lot, and we are thrilled that we are now a part of their journey. Now they have unveiled their ideas to an audience, it’s time to make these ideas a reality,” said Thomas Landis, startup coach and head of F10.

“The quality of these applicants was exceptionally high and choosing these fifteen was not easy. Over the next six months, startups will work closely with our coaches and board of corporate members. The fifteen successful P2 Batch III startups are Anansi, Baasis ID, BDEO, Borderless, C2SEC, Dynametrics, eHyve, Qard, Luminant, Monday, Safeside, SIX IoT, Susfinteq, Target, and Vestberry.

As participants in P2, each startup will enjoy their own office space in F10’s Zürich office, while also enjoying close collaboration with some of Switzerland’s leading financial brands, including SIX, ERI Bancaire, Julius Bär, PwC, Baloise Group, eny Finance, Generali, ZKB, and Raiffeisen.

More information and the latest news about F10’s P2 program, startup events, and general philosophy

About F10 FinTech Incubator & Accelerator

F10 FinTech Incubator & Accelerator is a non-profit organization that supports and guides Startups, together with SIX, PwC Switzerland, Julius Bär, Baloise Group, Generali Group Switzerland, Zürcher Kantonalbank, Raiffeisen, ERI Bancaire and eny Finance to success in FinTech, RegTech and InsurTech. F10 also offers worldwide collaboration with international financial institutions and works in cooperation with Swiss companies in the finance, insurance and consulting sectors.