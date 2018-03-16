Zurich – Loanboox, the leading money and capital market platform for cantons, municipalities, institutional lenders and banks, won the Swiss Fintech Award 2018, in the category «Growth Stage Start-up of the Year». Comment by the jury: «They started in Switzerland and have already begun their European expansion. Their growth is phenomenal and they are increasing the transparency and lowering the costs in a huge market. That market is ready for disruption and they are disrupting it. »

«We are extremely proud and happy to win this renowned award and especially want to thank all our employees, customers, supporters and the whole fintech ecosystem for their dedicated support along our journey. We are very much looking forward to shaping the future of the debt and capital market with all of these stakeholders! » comments Stefan Muehlemann, Founder & CEO of Loanboox. Since Go-Live in September 2016, Loanboox received CHF 9 bn financing requests, more than 800 communities and cities as well as 200 institutional lenders and banks are active on Loanboox. A couple of months ago, Loanboox started in Germany, two further countries are following very shortly, one of which is France.

Along with Loanboox, Proxeus was awarded yesterday night as «Early Stage Start-up of the Year» and the Crypto Valley Association as «Fintech Influencer of the Year».

The Swiss Fintech Awards Night took place yesterday night following an extensive selection process. More than 70 applications were received, ten of which reached the Top-10 round to become the ten best rated Fintech companies. All ten companies passed through the Fintech Boot Camp organised by Accenture and given the opportunity to make a presentation to the assembled jury members and sponsor banks as part of a “speed dating session”. The four finalists were chosen based on assessments of their online platform applications and the strength of their “speed dating session” and ultimately selected within their respective categories. (Loanboox/mc)

Loanboox