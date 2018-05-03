Santa Clara – ServiceNow today announced that it has been positioned as a Leader in the 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise High‑Productivity Application Platform as a Service.

The Now Platform is used by business analysts and professional developers at the world’s largest companies to accelerate their digital transformation initiatives.

Customers recognize the Now Platform for the following:

Sophistication and maturity of enterprise‑wide workflow, the bedrock of digital transformation

Advanced features such as chatbots, AI and mobile

A large partner ecosystem and a rapidly growing developer program

“ServiceNow was founded as a platform company with a very simple idea: to make work easier, and that’s what we’re doing,” said Josh Kahn, general manager, Platform business unit, ServiceNow. “We feel that our positioning as a Leader in this Magic Quadrant is consistent with our customers’ ability to create and deploy intelligent apps on our platform. In our view, digital transformation requires great employee and customer experiences to make the world of work, work better for people.”

New Innovations Delivered in Now Platform: Flow Designer and IntegrationHub

ServiceNow today announces two new platform solutions: ServiceNow Flow Designer and ServiceNow IntegrationHub.

With Flow Designer, non‑traditional application developers, business analysts and IT generalists can create codeless workflows, or flows, using a new natural language environment and intuitive user interface. This enables these flow builders to focus on the business outcome, rather than coding.

“Developers build amazing innovations on the Now Platform,” Kahn said. “These new capabilities make it easier for everyone to create powerful, cross‑enterprise workflows.”

IntegrationHub is ServiceNow’s premier framework for building codeless integrations, enabling enterprises to integrate ServiceNow applications and processes with 3rd‑party systems. Its unique approach can run in the cloud or on‑premises, which expedites integration setup time while reducing complexity and the technical debt typically associated with integrations.

Integration connectors allow for simple reuse to connect a library with out‑of‑the‑box content available in London release including; Collaboration services such as Slack, Microsoft Teams and HipChat; Identity management systems such as AD and Azure AD; DevOps systems such as Jira and Jenkins; and Digital Signature systems such as DocuSign. Developers can quickly build new content to enable process analysts to easily integrate with external systems without writing code.

A Comprehensive Platform

ServiceNow is one of the industry’s most comprehensive enterprise software platforms. This means it offers a broad array of world‑class capabilities in a single platform – not a set of disparate solutions in the cloud ‑‑ including:

No, low and pro code development tools – Tooling for everyone to build applications as they would like on the platform from Flow Designer to ServiceNow Studio.

Cross‑organizational workflow and BPM capabilities ‑ Quickly build and deliver case management, operations management or service management solutions in days not months or years.

Integration and API tools – Native Now Platform integration capabilities make it easier for organizations to connect 3rd party systems and data.

A portfolio of ServiceNow packaged applications for IT, security operations, customer service management, human resources service delivery and Now certified partner‑built Store applications.

Intelligent automation – Machine‑learning capabilities are infused directly into the Now Platform and are accessible to all ServiceNow cloud services and other applications built on ServiceNow. Agent Intelligence helps customers more quickly route work and easily provide self‑service and multi‑step problem resolution.

Mobile, portal and more ‑‑ Native mobile capabilities have been enhanced with the acquisition of SkyGiraffe, which is now being re‑platformed into the Now Platform. ServiceNow customers can easily deliver consumer‑like mobile experiences for any application built on the Now Platform, unleashing greater productivity and convenience for employees who want to work mobile‑first, anytime, anywhere.

