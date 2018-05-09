San Francisco – Salesforce, the global leader in CRM, announced that for the fifth consecutive year it has been named the #1 CRM provider by International Data Corporation (IDC) in its latest Worldwide Semiannual Software Tracker.

Salesforce grew its overall market share position and increased its revenue more than any other Customer Relationship Management (CRM) vendor. In fact, Salesforce increased its market share in 2017 by more percentage points than the rest of the top twenty CRM vendors combined. Additionally, Salesforce has been named the market share leader in sales applications, customer service applications and marketing applications.

“Companies of every size and industry are transforming how they operate in the digital age—and that transformation revolves around the customer,” said Keith Block, vice chairman, president and COO, Salesforce. “As the IDC report shows, companies are increasingly turning to Salesforce to accelerate their digital transformations to deliver intelligent, connected customer experiences across every touchpoint.” (Salesforce/mc)

