Geneva – ERI, with its OLYMPIC Banking System software package, has been crowned Best Private Banking System at the recent Systems in the City Awards, held in the City of London.

Systems in the City Awards are positioned as being a leading endorsement for suppliers of services and systems to the regulated financial services sector in the United Kingdom.

Commenting on the award, Nicholas Hacking, Director, ERI said: „We are proud to have been voted the winners of this prestigious award by independent experts. This acknowledges both the tremendous, diversified experience that’s evident in the functional coverage offered by the OLYMPIC Banking System but also the quality of the services we provide, as well as our extensive client base and history serving the Private Banking sector”. (ERI/mc/ps)

About ERI

ERI is an international company specialising in the design, development, distribution and support of the integrated, real-time banking and wealth management software package: OLYMPIC Banking System®. Operating in many of the major financial centres, ERI is present in Geneva, Zurich, Lugano, London, Luxembourg, Singapore and Paris.

ERI is focused on providing comprehensive, quality software with effective system implementation assistance and efficient on-going maintenance and support for clients worldwide. More than 300 banks and financial institutions across over 50 countries have already chosen the OLYMPIC Banking System®.

www.olympicbankingsystem.com

