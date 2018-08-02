„Finding the right ‚home‘ can have a tremendous effect on the success of your business. Back then with Xapo, which today became one of the largest Bitcoin custodians, we made the decision for Switzerland. Looking back it was one of the most important strategic decisions as we managed to receive a special permission to operate out of Switzerland as a financial intermediary supervised by SRO (Self Regulating Organization).

Back then something like this would not have been possible in most other reputable countries. Now Switzerland is the second-largest country in terms of ICO funding and growing blockchain startups in its hub called Crypto Valley.“