NetApp Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Results

NetApp-CEO George Kurian.

Sunnyvale – NetApp today reported financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2019, which ended July 27, 2018.

“We delivered a very strong first quarter with revenue, gross margin, operating margin, and earnings per share all above our guidance. In Q1, we introduced substantial innovation across our portfolio, expanding our industry-leading cloud data services and introducing new partnerships, products and solutions to help data-driven organizations thrive,” said George Kurian, chief executive officer. “Enterprises are signaling strong confidence in NetApp by making long-term investments to enable the NetAppTM Data Fabric across their entire enterprise.”

