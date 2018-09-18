Santa Clara – ServiceNow® (NYSE: NOW), Forbes’ No. 1 World’s Most Innovative Company, has been named a leader in The Forrester Wave™: Enterprise Service Management, Q3 2018. According to the report, business workflows, machine learning capabilities and low‑code platforms are key differentiators in this market.

„ServiceNow is helping customers deliver better employee experiences and stronger business outcomes with its deep service management capabilities supported by the Now Platform, “said Farrell Hough, general manager, ITSM, ITBM and ITAM products, ServiceNow. “I believe that our position as a leader in the Forrester report recognizes ServiceNow’s solutions to drive digital transformations that automate the modern workplace across HR, Customer Service, Security Operations and more.”

Forrester Research notes that the benefits that infrastructure and operations professionals can glean from ESM solutions include:

Service accessibility : A unified service portal supported by intelligent search provides a single‑point of contact for service request and fulfillment.

: A unified service portal supported by intelligent search provides a single‑point of contact for service request and fulfillment. Service fulfillment consistency, speed and transparency : ESM solutions improve request fulfillment consistency and speed by automating processes and organizing service assets.

: ESM solutions improve request fulfillment consistency and speed by automating processes and organizing service assets. Flexible service configuration : With PaaS and low/no‑code platforms that are beginning to approach parity with dedicated offerings, ESM tools can enable fast creation, deployment, and evolution of service request workflows and applications.

: With PaaS and low/no‑code platforms that are beginning to approach parity with dedicated offerings, ESM tools can enable fast creation, deployment, and evolution of service request workflows and applications. Core IT service management: ITSM remains a key aspect of these platforms. All the products we evaluated in this analysis cover the core processes of request, incident, problem, and change management to various degrees and offer a spectrum of capabilities to track and manage IT assets and resources.

ServiceNow’s ESM solutions are designed to automate the modern workplace, building on the Company’s founding vision to create and enhance the way work is routed through the enterprise. Benefits of ServiceNow’s Enterprise Service Management approach:

Provide a great customer and employee experience across all functions

Automate processes across the organization to drive new levels of efficiencies

Improve collaboration across teams to foster innovation

Gain valuable new insights to improve processes and experiences

A complimentary copy of the report is available here.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow makes work better across the enterprise. Getting simple stuff done at work can be easy and getting complex multi‑step tasks completed can be painless. Our applications automate, predict, digitize and optimize business processes and tasks, across IT, customer service, security operations and HR service delivery, creating a better experience for your employees and customers while transforming your enterprise. ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) is how work gets done. For more information, visit: www.servicenow.com.