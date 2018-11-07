Zug – The blockchain startup ambrpay has won the first prize of the CV Competition for Finance, the premier gathering of the blockchain community in Crypto Valley. Innovation based on distributed ledger technology was the main topic of the speeches, panel discussions and fireside chats. The Swiss Blockchain Federation, a Private Public Partnership, revealed its new plans for positioning Switzerland as the leading Crypto Nation.

The USD 100,000 cash prize of the CV Competition for Finance goes to ambrpay, a startup founded by Andreas Hauri, a neuroscientist who used to grow brains in a lab before he turned tech entrepreneur. Hauri conceived a new idea this summer – a B2B backend solution which enables users of subscription services to pay for subscription services with crypto currencies. Since then Andreas Hauri has developed the blockchain technology in the backend and won first customers for pilots.

“Good luck to Andreas with further scaling the company and we hope to be able to pay for our Netflix and Spotify automatically with crypto currencies soon”, said Daniel Rutishauser, Head of Blockchain and Financial Services at Zug based information management firm inacta which is one of the co-founders of the CV Summit.

70 speakers, 900 attendees

Several financial institutions, universities and industry leaders partnered with the CV Competition for Finance. “The space is growing up. The startups solve real problems and create tangible products to drive blockchain adoption further. We are very proud that ambrpay has won this year’s competition and welcome the team to the Crypto Valley ecosystem“, said Mathias Ruch, Founder and CEO CV VC.

With 70 speakers and around 900 attendees, the CV Summit in Zug is the premier gathering of the blockchain community in Crypto Valley. Organized by inacta and the blockchain investment company CV VC, the Summit reunites startups, corporates, thought leaders and service providers in the blockchain space.

“We are delighted that in this edition of the CV Summit, we could bring together outstanding players from the financial industry with innovators working with the blockchain technology”, says Ralf Glabischnig, Founder and Managing Partner of Inacta and Founder of CV VC. One of the most prominent corporates at the Summit expanding into the crypto space is SIX Digital Exchange.

Another highlight was the presentation of new projects of the Swiss Blockchain Taskforce that was developed into Swiss Blockchain Federation. Half a year after the publication of the Whitepaper that was handed over to Federal Councillor Johann N. Schneider-Ammann at the last summit, the Taskforce is now organized as Private Public Partnership. Its new president Heinz Tännler, Minister of Finance of the Canton of Zug, said that the industry in the crypto valley needs a smart regulation and legal certainty. Tännler promised that the Federation will shape the blockchain regulation coming up next year. (CV Summit/mc/hfu)

About inacta

inacta is an independent Swiss IT consulting firm based in Zug. Almost 50 experienced digitisation experts support organisations from the insurance, banking, real estate and healthcare sectors. For almost two years now, the experts of inacta have been supporting start-ups and established companies with consulting, training and software development services. As an early adopter, inacta understands not only the technology but also how and where Blockchain is usefully used. inacta is a founding member of the Crypto Valley Association and makes a social contribution to Switzerland as a business location. Please visit www.inacta.ch for more details.

About CV VC

CV VC is a private company based in Zug which invests in all stages of the crypto and blockchain growth cycle. It offers seed funding and a three-month incubator program in exchange for equity or tokens. CV VC was launched by Lakeside Partners, a leading startup investor and blockchain advisory company with its own thriving ecosystem: Twice a year, the CV Summit brings together innovative startups, industry experts and investors, as well as corporates experimenting with distributed ledger technology. The CV Competition offers blockchain startups the opportunity to win a cash prize of $100,000 as well as access to industry executives, coaching and free office space in the CV Labs in Zug. The Advisory team covers all essential areas leading to powerful tokenized business models. CV Labs is a unique co-working space located in Zug, helping crypto companies to grow successfully by meeting all their needs. CV Labs is also an ideal home base for startup companies participating in the CV Labs incubation program. Regular meetups and networking events are organized in the Crypto Café and the meeting rooms. CV Maps is the first directory and guide route through the fast-growing Crypto Valley blockchain ecosystem. Please visit www.cvvc.com for more information.