Zürich – 15 high-potential Startups are invited to THE HOME OF FINTECH to start the six-month «Prototype to Product» Program in Zurich. F10 is looking forward to seeing them grow and excel during the Masterclasses in close collaboration with the F10 Coaches, Corporate Members, and Mentors.

Batch IV will kick-off on the 3rd of December 2018 and will finish with the Demo Day on the 16th of May. Over 350 applicants from all over the world were interested in getting a spot in the program. After 60 online interviews and the Speed Dating of the selected Top 25, the F10 team and their Corporate Members (SIX, the Swiss Stock Exchange, the Baloise Group, Julius Baer, Generali Group Switzerland, PwC Switzerland, Raiffeisen, Zürcher Kantonalbank, eny Finance and ERI Bancaire) made a final decision. The following FinTech, RegTech and InsurTech Startups achieved the first milestone to transform their ideas into successful companies. F10 is excited to spend productive and inspiring hours with Batch IV.

Who is the program for?

For international FinTech, RegTech and InsurTech Startups with, at minimum, a prototype and looking to develop their solution with the support of F10, its Coaches, Corporate Members and its extensive Mentor network. As THE HOME OF FINTECH, F10 provides access to the vibrant FinTech ecosystem in Switzerland. The Corporate Members are at the core of the program and a strong backbone on the path to success.

About F10 FinTech Incubator & Accelerator

F10 is a proven expert that has been ranked multiple times amongst the 10 best European Incubators and Accelerators. It is a non-profit organization that supports and guides Startups in transforming their ideas into successful companies. Working together with SIX, the Swiss Stock Exchange, the Baloise Group, Julius Baer, Generali Group Switzerland, PwC Switzerland, Raiffeisen, Zürcher Kantonalbank, eny Finance and ERI Bancaire, F10 is at the forefront of the new financial paradigm. The association aims to bridge the gap between exciting new ideas and tomorrow’s leading products.

More information