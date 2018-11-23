Zug – inacta AG, a trusted partner in the finance industry, has hired an entire team of experienced industry veterans for the creation of its dedicated Crypto Assets unit. This move will also significantly fortify inacta’s tokengate offering, an integrated platform to issue coin offerings in a manner fully compliant with laws and regulations. Tokengate gets a further boost from the integration of Zarattini Bank, enabling contributions in Swiss Francs instead of cryptocurrencies

The newly hired team is led by Lucas Betschart, who is taking on the title Head of Technology Crypto Assets and has been professionally involved in crypto since 2014. Lucas Betschart, voted a Top 100 Digital Shaper & Enabler by media outlets Bilanz and Handelszeitung, is probably best known in the industry for his engagement in the crypto community as President of the Bitcoin Association Switzerland. Asked about his new role at inacta, he stated: „Bitcoin has always been about transferring value across the Internet. Crypto Assets, such as equity tokens, strive to accomplish the same goal and I’m excited to be a part of these developments“.

inacta’s Crypto Asset unit helps banks and other financial institutions on their journey to fully understand their needs and implement the technologies that will shape the future of the financial industry, from infrastructure to service offerings built on it. The newly formed Crypto Asset unit is headed by Roger Darin, who is also responsible for inacta’s Advisory business.

As for Zarattini Bank’s integration with the Crypto Valley based token issuance solution, this milestone makes tokengate the first fully integrated platform in Switzerland enabling contributors to make deposit in a traditional fiat currency directly into a Swiss bank account. This adds to the existing offering with Liechtenstein based Bank Frick.

About inacta

inacta is an independent Swiss IT consulting firm based in Zug. Almost 70 experienced digitization experts support organisations from the insurance, banking, real estate, and healthcare sectors. For almost two years now, the experts at inacta have been supporting start-ups and established companies with consulting, training and software development services. As an early adopter, inacta understands not only the technology but also how and where Blockchain is usefully used.

About tokengate

tokengate is an initiative of inacta AG and aims to be the reference platform for fully compliant ICOs in Switzerland. It supports Crypto Valley’s growing ecosystem and promotes transparency for both contributors and organizers with a standardised contribution process, resulting in a fully FINMA compliant and yet smooth user experience

