Zug – Crypto-commerce company UTRUST, a technology platform that makes cryptocurrencies spendable for online purchases, today announced an exclusive partnership with Payrexx, a PSP (Payment Service Provider) in Europe.

The partnership could transform the overall European crypto-payment landscape by providing merchants with access to 40 million cryptocurrency holders around the world. Through this integration, Payrexx now has a user-friendly crypto payment solution to offer to their database of more than 10,000 customers and merchants, including Adidas, Hotelcard, Alexander Wang, Amavita and Sixt. UTRUST is the first cryptocurrency payment platform that guarantees both buyer and seller protection.

Protection from the inherent volatility of crypto markets

“We are excited to partner with Payrexx, as the company truly understands how to adapt to the changing market needs of merchants,” said Nuno Correia, founder and CEO of UTRUST. “This partnership enables both companies to unleash the opportunity for more mainstream acceptance of crypto-payments.”

“When we were looking for a new crypto-payments partner, UTRUST’s deep-rooted understanding of merchant and customers’ requirements when it comes to these payments stood out,” added Payrexx CEO Ivan Schmid. “Their solution protects users from the inherent volatility of crypto markets, ensuring that those who want to transact will have a consistent price for goods and services.” Schmid also noted that UTRUST distinguished itself from other companies in the space because it has a clear strategy for implementing its suite of products to promote the adoption of online crypto payments systems. The integration is expected to be live in Q1 2019. (UTRUST/mc/hfu)

About UTRUST

UTRUST has steadily built upon its reputation as one of the principal secure payments gateway providers, dedicated to bringing crypto payments to the mainstream. Over the past 12 months, the company has joined forces with the likes of blockchain protocol DigiByte, a Swiss-based Ethereum Classic Dev Team; e-commerce storefront Jumpseller; Singapore-based POS platform Pundi X, Germany’s largest e-commerce solution, Gambio, and UMT AG, the largest technology platform for Mobile Payment and Mobile Commerce in Europe.

About Payrexx

Payrexx acts as a Swiss payment service provider since 2015 and has specialized on technical payment processing of online payment methods. Payrexx operates an in-house developed payment platform that is already used by more than 10’000 customers. All internal systems are distributed redundantly and guarantee the highest reliability. They are also certified according to the strict PCI-DSS guidelines. The company cooperates additionally with Concardis, Worldpay, Skrill, Ingenico, BS PAYONE, PostFinance, Razorpay and further international payment providers. Using Payrexx all-in-one tools companies, clubs and private persons can start accepting online payments within a few minutes. Regardless whether a merchant would build a marketplace, mobile app, online shop or a recurring service, Payrexx’s holistic API and a broad feature selection enable merchants to build the best-possible product for their customers.