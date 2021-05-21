One United Properties appoints Claudio Cisullo as Chairman of the Board of Directors

Bucharest – One United Properties, a leading green developer of residential, mixed-use and office real estate in Bucharest, announces the election of Claudio Cisullo as Chairman of the Board of Directors starting with May 20th. Claudio Cisullo has been a shareholder and Member of the Board of Directors of One United Properties since 2020 and has recently become the third largest shareholder of the company. Victor Căpitanu and Andrei Diaconescu, the two founders of One United Properties, currently own 70% of the company’s shares and are the only executive members of the Board of Directors.

Claudio Cisullo, Chairman of the Board of Directors One United Properties, says: “I am honoured to accept my appointment. Having been a member of the Board of One United Properties since 2020, I have gained thorough insights into its well-established structures and outstanding governance. I am proud to build on these and look forward to accompany the group’s development during the next chapter as its Chairman.”

Victor Căpitanu, Co-Founder and Executive Director of One United Properties, further comments: ”We are very happy that Claudio Cisullo has accepted the appointment as Chairman of the Board of Directors. We have a successful collaboration for some years now and we strongly believe that his thorough business and corporate experience will be of great value for the company and for our future development plans. We have great opportunities ahead, and 2021 is an important year as we have announced our intention to be listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange this summer.”

Claudio Cisullo is the founder and Chairman of CC Trust Group AG, an internationally active family office invested in biotech, commodities, leisure, pharmaceuticals, professional services, real estate, and technology sectors. He has over 30 years of experience in corporate finance, M&A, venture capital and private equity, and has been an active investor on the Romanian residential and commercial property market for several years. Among other mandates, he is the Founder and Executive Chairman of Chain IQ Group AG, Chairman of ACC One Holding AG, member of the Board of Directors of Ringier AG, member of the Law and Economics Foundation at the University of St. Gallen and member of the Board of the Swiss Entrepreneurs Foundation.

One United Properties has recently announced its intention to become listed on the Main Market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange this summer. The internationally awarded developer, well-known for its sustainable real estate projects, is considering the listing through an initial public offering (IPO). The intermediary of the offer is BRK Financial Group, while Swiss Capital will be part of the distribution group. (One United Properties/mc/ps)

ONE UNITED PROPERTIES is one of the leading green developers of residential, mixed use and office real estate, in Bucharest, Romania. One United Properties is an innovative company dedicated to accelerating the adoption of construction practices for energy- efficient, sustainable, and healthy buildings. All the company’s buildings have superior certifications for sustainability, energy efficiency and wellness, and the developer has been awarded at numerous galas and conferences in the field. One United Properties is the first real estate developer in Romania to be internationally awarded, being the recipient of the “Best Sustainable Residential Development” in the world at International Property Awards 2019-2020.