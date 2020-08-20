Aberdeen Standard Investments – Meet the Manager: 40 minutes with…

Aymeric Forest on the subject of the Global Absolute Return Strategies Fund (GARS) on September 2nd at 04:30 p.m.

We would like to invite you to join our webinar entitled “Meet the manager – 40 minutes with Aymeric Forest” on the subject of the Global Absolute Return Strategies Fund (GARS) and other multi-asset strategies.

In this webinar, Aymeric will provide information on topics including the multi-asset team, the current portfolio, the role played by ESG factors and the trends in performance. He will also present his outlook for the markets and end the session by answering your questions.

We advise taking this opportunity to find out the latest information at first hand. You can sign up for the webinar by clicking on the Register button on BrightTALK. If you are signing in for the first time, please register using a password of your choice.

Sarah Norris with focus on SLI SICAV II – Global Equity Impact Fund on 27th August 2020 at 3pm (CET)

And it is with great pleasure that we would like to invite you to our ESG dedicated webcast „Meet the Manager – 30 minutes with Sarah Norris“ on 27th August 2020 at 3pm (CET). The focus of this session will lie on our SLI SICAV II – Global Equity Impact Fund and its latest developments.

In view of the 3-year track record the fund will achieve in coming October, Sarah Norris will give an update on the fund in an interview with Federica Forest, explaining her approach to actively selecting sustainable quality stocks and their impact on long-term positive performance.

Click on the link below to register for the webinar on BrightTALK.

