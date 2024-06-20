AMINA Bank führt Netzwerk für grenzüberschreitende Zahlungen in Echtzeit ein

Zug – Im Zuge ihrer Expansion und Erweiterung des Angebots hat die AMINA Bank heute den Start des AMINA Payment Network (APN) bekannt gegeben. Dieses Netzwerk steht AMINA-Kundinnen und -Kunden weltweit zur Verfügung und ermöglicht Echtzeittransaktionen zwischen den APN-Mitgliedern. Für die Sicherheit wird eine geschützte API verwendet. Das APN ist rund um die Uhr und das ganze Jahr in USD, EUR und CHF verfügbar, wobei geplant ist, weitere Währungen hinzuzufügen.

AMINA Bank, a licensed and FINMA-regulated digital assets bank, has today announced the launch of the AMINA Payment Network (APN). Designed to address the needs of the 24-hour, 365-day-a-year crypto trading world, APN helps to facilitate real-time payments to other APN members at any time, any day, including bank holidays and weekends. This new service aims to keep users ahead and connected, ensuring seamless and timely financial transactions.

Myles Harrison Chief Product Officer at AMINA said: “In an age where T+1 settlement times push faster finance, 24/7 cryptocurrency asset markets are normalised, and artificial intelligence becomes integrated into fintech, the demand for instantaneous transactions is no longer a want, but a need. With the introduction of the AMINA Payment Network, the facilitation of seamless cross-border transactions for individuals across the globe is realised, and the required efficiency of money markets can meet the demands of the current financial landscape.”

Users can send and receive CHF, EUR, and USD at any time, day or night, 365 days a year, ensuring that transactions are never delayed. Additionally, APN supports unlimited payments between APN members, providing flexibility and efficiency for high-frequency traders and businesses. The network currently supports transactions in CHF, EUR, and USD, with plans to expand to more currencies in the future. The utilization of secure API access ensures safety for every transaction completed through this system.

Hakim Watmani, Product Manager at AMINA said “The launch of APN is a significant step in AMINA’s mission to integrate the traditional finance world with the dynamic Web3 environment. Previous failings of the cryptocurrency industry have made USD transactions unnecessarily complicated. APN is set to transform how our clients interact with digital finance, providing them with the robust tools they need for seamless real-time transactions.”

The launch of APN further solidifies AMINA Bank’s continuing role as a pioneer in digital finance. As the first digital asset bank to offer such comprehensive real-time payment solutions, AMINA Bank sets new standards for the industry.

The APN enrollment process facilitates easy access to the network’s key features. By contacting AMINA Bank’s dedicated relationship managers, new and existing customers can sign up to APN, receiving API specifications and credentials. Members can begin utilising APN’s instantaneous payment solutions immediately. Users can join with an introductory offer of zero membership fees, with transaction charges pegged at CHF 0, eliminating cost barriers to instantaneous payments. (AMINA Bank/mc/ps)