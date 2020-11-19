SEBA Bank welcomes Bitcoin Cash and USD Coin to its Digital Ecosystem

Zug – SEBA Bank, a FINMA licenced Swiss Bank providing a seamless, secure and easy-to-use bridge between digital and traditional assets, today announces to accept two new digital currencies to its digital ecosystem: Bitcoin Cash and the trusted stablecoin USDC.

SEBA Bank´s clients can now unleash the potential of digital assets and leverage these coins across all the services including trading, digital custody, FIAT lending against BCH collateral and earning interest on USDC.

SEBA Bank is making crypto trading for clients simple and safe. Small algo trades to large wholesale trades all are priced competitively and immediately settled in the client’s crypto and fiat accounts.

SEBA Bank ´s offering of cutting-edge technology provides streaming rates and instant execution of crypto and FIAT pairs. SEBA Bank continuously adds new currencies to its offering and currently provides:

FIAT: CHF, USD, GBP, EUR, HKD, SGD and PLN

Crypto: BTC, ETH, LTC, XLM, BCH and USDC

Clients benefit from convenient and seamless fiat and digital asset payments, transfers and card services. To access the offering, various channels are available:

E-Banking

SEBAwallet

SEBAtrade

FIX API

SEBA Bank supports individual, corporate and institutional clients with own accounts as well as omnibus account services including on-/off-ramping for digital exchanges and Blockchain networks. (SEBA/mc/ps)