Travel Rule Report – InCore Bank committed to transparency

Schlieren – InCore Bank has always been committed to the highest possible level of transparency to prevent money laundering risks. This is no different with our Digital Asset Banking Services. We support our business customers – banks and other financial service providers – in securely entering the banking world of the future with the same level of transparency that they are accustomed to. The following report introduces you to the corresponding Travel Rule framework and demonstrates how financial intermediaries can comply with the standards.

The emergence of new blockchain technologies and new financial product services over the last decade has been one of the major changes to the global financial system. This new trend has brought innovation, increased efficiency and improved financial inclusion.

As an accepted part of the financial markets, crypto currencies and other digital assets, also known as virtual assets (VA), have attracted the attention of regulatory bodies, including the Financial Action Task Force (FATF). As an international standard setting body, the FATF sets rules for anti-money laundering, which is part of the Travel Rule that was first introduced in 2012. Those standards require the exchange of client data between financial intermediaries and are reviewed and updated in regular cycles.

This report presents to you the set of rules, illustrates how financial intermediaries can comply with the standards and highlights differences for countries that have implemented the rules. Further, it gives a technical overview of existing protocols that can be implemented to comply with the Travel Rule, and highlights the main differences in order to give an idea of what to expect and what requirements need to be addressed. (incore/mc)