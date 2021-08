Kampf gegen Malaria: Biontech will Impfstoffe in Ruanda und Senegal herstellen

Invited by the @KenupFoundation, President @PaulKagame of Rwanda, President @Macky_Sall of Senegal, & @EU_Commission President @vonderleyen met #BioNTech CEO Uğur Şahin to discuss the establishment of vaccine manufacturing capabilities in the AU. https://t.co/C9pnX67Nos pic.twitter.com/AgL7M8Z68S