Interview with Lucia Kupcova, CEO Longevity Investors

By Helmuth Fuchs

Moneycab: Ms. Kupcova, Longevity Investors positions itself as “the world’s most private investor conference in the longevity space”. The platform was founded in 2020 by Tobias Reichmuth and Marc P. Bernegger – the same two who run Maximon, a longevity company builder with its own co-investment fund. Is Longevity Investors a stand-alone business with its own profit and loss, or is it a sophisticated marketing, deal-sourcing and trust-building engine? Where exactly do you draw the line between conference, platform and fund?

Lucia Kupcova: Longevity Investors is a stand-alone business with its own team, activities and commercial model. The line is straightforward: Maximon builds longevity companies; Longevity Investors convenes the capital, science, and operators who make those decisions. The two founders‘ dual role is, if anything, the point: they sit close enough to know which conversations are worth having on stage, but the conference’s value depends entirely on it staying a neutral room.

«Our mission at Longevity Investors is to connect the people shaping the future of human health and longevity — investors, entrepreneurs, scientists, family offices, and industry leaders.» Lucia Kupcova, CEO Longevity Investors

Our mission at Longevity Investors is to connect the people shaping the future of human health and longevity — investors, entrepreneurs, scientists, family offices, and industry leaders. We are not a fund, do not provide investment advice, and do not make investment decisions on behalf of our community.

The Longevity Investors Conference is our flagship gathering, but the platform extends far beyond a three-day event. Through highly curated investor gatherings, such as our long-standing Longevity Investors Lunch in Davos during the World Economic Forum week, our industry-focused content platform, Longevity Investors News, and year-round relationship building, we foster meaningful connections and facilitate knowledge exchange across the global longevity ecosystem.

Our role is to create a trusted environment where high-quality conversations can take place. When investments, partnerships, or collaborations emerge from those interactions, that is a natural outcome of bringing together some of the most active and influential participants in the field.

The 2026 LIC (Longevity Investors Conference) in Gstaad introduces, for the first time, a Premium tier capped at seven participants – with private limousine, concierge, pre-booked 1:1 meetings, an NAD+ test and a three-month longevity routine. That is less a conference format than curated bond-trading between family offices and science. What price ranges actually apply to the standard pass, the investor pass and the Premium tier – and what share of your revenue comes from tickets versus sponsoring by biotechs, diagnostics firms and wealth managers who want access to precisely this audience?

The Premium tier reflects something we have observed over the last few years: many participants are not only looking for access to great content, but also for highly personalized introductions and a more curated experience.

What makes Longevity Investors events unique is the quality of the people in the room. This September in Gstaad, attendance is intentionally capped at 130 participants, with a clear focus on investors. We believe the most valuable opportunities and relationships emerge not from scale, but from carefully curating the right mix of investors, founders, scientists, and industry leaders. That focus on quality and trust is what has enabled the platform to grow into one of the leading global communities in longevity investing.

Conference passes range from CHF 3,500 for qualified investors to CHF 11,000 for our Premium experience, which includes concierge support, curated introductions and a personalized longevity program. Access is application-based, and all attendees are screened to ensure a high-quality peer group.

As for our business model, we work with a select group of partners and sponsors who contribute to the longevity ecosystem, but our primary focus has always been on creating value for attendees rather than optimizing any single revenue stream. The strength of the conference comes from the quality of the people in the room.

What continues to surprise many first-time attendees is how many meaningful relationships and investment conversations can emerge from such a deliberately intimate format. Every participant is looking for something different, yet all of those interests are highly complementary. Investors are looking for credible opportunities and trusted co-investors. Entrepreneurs are looking for strategic capital and industry expertise. Scientists want their research to translate into real-world impact. Corporates are looking for innovation, partnerships, and market intelligence. By bringing these groups together in a highly curated environment, we create value for everyone involved.

Longevity has hit the mainstream – from Bryan Johnson’s “Don’t Die” movement to Peter Attia’s bestseller, the cold plunges and sauna protocols in every premium fitness club. If you place the four big clusters – fitness, slowing the ageing process, health in old age, and nutrition – side by side: which one currently attracts the most public attention, and which one carries the most science?

Public attention is clearly concentrated around fitness, nutrition, and lifestyle interventions. These are tangible, accessible, and people can implement them immediately. The popularity of wearables, continuous glucose monitoring, strength training, and personalized nutrition reflects a growing desire to take greater control of one’s health.

From a scientific perspective, however, the most exciting developments are happening in the biology of ageing itself. Advances in biomarkers, epigenetics, cellular health, and age-related disease prevention are giving researchers unprecedented tools to understand and potentially influence the ageing process. This is where many investors see long-term transformative potential.

«The popularity of wearables, continuous glucose monitoring, strength training, and personalized nutrition reflects a growing desire to take greater control of one’s health.»

What’s particularly interesting today is that the gap between consumer wellness and deep longevity science is beginning to narrow. We increasingly see companies translating sophisticated science into products and services that can reach millions of people.

On your 2026 stage you have Dave Asprey, the inventor of Bulletproof Coffee and founder of Upgrade Labs, a champion of the biohacking camp; Steve Horvath, creator of the epigenetic clock and one of the most-cited geroscience researchers in the world; and Philipp Gut from Nestlé Research, the pharma/food angle. What narrative do you want to emerge from this for the investors in the room – and which of these three poles will, in three years, attract the money of serious institutional allocators?

Putting those three on stage together is intentional, not accidental. Asprey represents the consumer-attention engine — he’s why the public knows the word «longevity» at all. Steve Horvath represents the measurement infrastructure that makes any of this falsifiable — without a clock, longevity is just wellness with better branding. Gut represents the channel that actually reaches billions of people daily: food.

The narrative we want investors to take from that pairing is that durable value sits where these poles intersect, not at any single one of them. My honest read: in three years, the institutional money follows Horvath’s lineage first — measurement and diagnostics are the layer every other longevity thesis depends on to prove itself — with food-science platforms like Gut’s close behind, because distribution at Nestlé’s scale is something biotech alone can’t buy.

North America held about 41 percent of global longevity revenue in 2025, but Asia-Pacific is growing at roughly 11 percent a year – nearly half again as fast as the West. Singapore is building a state-led longevity programme under “Healthier SG”, the UAE is creating sovereign longevity clusters around M42 and Hayat, and Saudi Arabia’s Hevolution Foundation pledges up to one billion dollars a year for ageing research. Where does Longevity Investors – as a Swiss platform – plant its next flag and how do you want to ensure that the truly large allocation decisions are being made in Gstaad, rather than in Riyadh and Abu Dhabi?

We do not see ourselves competing with Singapore, Riyadh, or Abu Dhabi. In fact, many of the investors, founders, and institutions active in those regions are increasingly part of the global longevity ecosystem.

Our goal is to convene the people who are shaping that future. Gstaad or Davos provides a unique neutral meeting point where family offices, institutional investors, entrepreneurs, and scientists can have meaningful conversations away from the noise of larger events.

«We do see real momentum in Asia, which has a long tradition in longevity and serious capital behind it, and in the Middle East, where things are moving fast. Expanding our platform into those regions is genuinely part of our future plans.»

Ultimately, important allocation decisions will happen across many geographies. Our ambition is to ensure that the people making those decisions know each other, trust each other, and have access to the best information and opportunities.

That said, we do see real momentum in Asia, which has a long tradition in longevity and serious capital behind it, and in the Middle East, where things are moving fast. Expanding our platform into those regions is genuinely part of our future plans.

In 2024, around USD 8.5 billion flowed into longevity companies – a 220 percent jump on the previous year. A large share comes from tech billionaires (Bezos in Altos Labs, Thiel in several anti-ageing vehicles), from family offices and from a handful of specialist funds such as LongeVC and Apollo Health Ventures. What’s missing: pension funds, life insurers and health insurers in any meaningful size. Which of these investor classes actually fills your participant lists today – and at what point will pension funds and insurers, whose entire business model is directly affected by rising life expectancy, do what should already be strategically obvious?

It’s true that pension funds and insurers are underrepresented relative to how directly longevity affects their liabilities — that’s a well-known gap across the sector, not unique to us. It’s also a slower-moving investor class by nature; their allocation processes weren’t built for a thesis this new. We see it as one of the more interesting open opportunities for the space generally, and we’d rather demonstrate it through the quality of the room at the Longevity Investors Conference than make predictions about timing.

What I can say with confidence is that the family offices, specialist funds, and operators who do attend are exactly the early movers that tend to pull larger, slower capital pools in behind them once the thesis is proven out — and that’s a big part of why we keep investing in making Gstaad the room where that proof gets built.

Artificial intelligence is, in the longevity pitch, what blockchain was for fintech in 2018: the word that nudges every investor cheque one digit to the right. In reality it changes three things fundamentally – drug discovery (Insilico Medicine, Recursion), biomarkers and biological age clocks (Horvath, GlycanAge, TruDiagnostic) and personalised intervention recommendations. Which of these three AI applications do you see as concretely investable over the next 24 months?

Biomarkers and biological age clocks are the most concretely investable right now, for a simple reason: they’re closest to revenue today, the regulatory path is clearer than for novel therapeutics, and they’re the layer everything else in the space needs to validate itself against. Drug discovery has bigger long-term upside but a longer, more capital-intensive road to proof. Personalized intervention recommendations are compelling but still constrained by the data-quality problem — you can’t responsibly personalize on top of a clock you haven’t trusted yet. We’ve built the Gstaad agenda this year with that sequencing in mind.

«Biomarkers and biological age clocks are the most concretely investable right now, for a simple reason: they’re closest to revenue today, the regulatory path is clearer than for novel therapeutics, and they’re the layer everything else in the space needs to validate itself against.»

The data question is unresolved in the longevity sector. Anyone who wants to build biological age clocks or fall and cognition prediction with AI needs longitudinal cohort data of a quality that today sits almost exclusively in academic biobanks – UK Biobank, FinnGen, the planned Swiss SwissPHRT. Meanwhile, US platforms like Function Health and Levels are pushing aggressive direct-to-consumer models toward the same data treasure. How do you position Europe – and specifically Switzerland – in this data race, and what role can a platform like Longevity Investors play in it without itself becoming a data broker?

An investor conference lives or dies on whether the science on stage avoids becoming a backdrop for pitch decks. Which research centres work structurally with Longevity Investors today? Is there a scientific advisory board that vets pitches before they reach the LIC stage?

Scientific credibility is essential.

One of our core principles is that the conference should not become a platform for marketing claims or unsubstantiated promises. We place significant emphasis on the quality of our speakers and the scientific rigor behind the topics presented.

Importantly, LIC is not a pay-to-play stage. We curate the program based on relevance, expertise, and the value a speaker can bring to our audience. The curation process is supported by our network of advisors and ambassadors, who include experienced investors, entrepreneurs, scientists, and industry leaders from across the longevity ecosystem. They help us identify emerging trends, leading researchers, and the most relevant voices in the field.

In addition, our founders, Tobias Reichmuth and Marc P. Bernegger, remain actively involved. Having been deeply engaged in the longevity sector for many years, they bring extensive networks and a strong understanding of both the scientific and investment landscapes.

Ultimately, our objective is not simply to showcase innovation, but to help investors distinguish between scientific breakthroughs, promising commercial opportunities, and ideas that may still be too early for investment.

In five years, the platform has evolved from a single conference into an ecosystem: the LIC in September, the Longevity Investors Lunch in Davos in January, the Future Investments Circle, a Premium tier with medical accompaniment, original content on Longevity-Technology and in newsletters. Where do you see the Longevity Investors platform in three years? Concretely: will there be a proprietary fund-of-funds, a year-round digital membership model, a physical longevity hub in Gstaad or Zurich – and which of these is already in execution, which still vision?

Our primary ambition is to deepen the value of the community we have already built. Additionally, we want to bring more capital into the longevity industry by attracting high-level investors only.

Over the last seven years, we have evolved from a single event into an international platform connecting investors, entrepreneurs, and thought leaders throughout the year. We intend to continue strengthening those connections through curated gatherings, content, and relationship-building opportunities.

While the Longevity Investors Conference in Gstaad will remain our flagship event, we see significant opportunities to expand our presence into regions that are becoming increasingly influential in the longevity ecosystem. In particular, we are closely following developments in the Middle East, Asia, and selected innovation hubs in North America, where substantial capital, government initiatives, and entrepreneurial activity are accelerating the growth of the sector.

«We see strong potential in developing a year-round membership model. Our community does not want to meet only once or twice a year. Investors are looking for high-quality deal flow, trusted co-investors, market intelligence, and direct access to founders and experts throughout the year.»

The rationale is simple: longevity is becoming a global investment theme. Some of the most exciting companies may emerge in Europe, capital may be deployed from the Gulf region, scientific breakthroughs may come from the United States, and large-scale implementation may happen in Asia. We believe there is a growing demand for trusted platforms that can connect these ecosystems.

At the same time, we see strong potential in developing a year-round membership model. Our community does not want to meet only once or twice a year. Investors are looking for high-quality deal flow, trusted co-investors, market intelligence, and direct access to founders and experts throughout the year. Entrepreneurs are looking for strategic capital and introductions. Scientists are looking for pathways to real-world impact.

Ultimately, our focus is not on becoming the largest platform, but the most trusted and relevant community in longevity investing.

At the end of the interview, you are granted two wishes: one to Swiss politics and regulators, one to longevity research – what are they?

For policymakers, I would wish for continued support of innovation, entrepreneurship, and scientific excellence. Switzerland has many of the ingredients needed to remain a global leader in health and life sciences, and maintaining a supportive environment for research and innovation will be critical.

For longevity research, my wish would be greater collaboration across disciplines. The most important breakthroughs are increasingly happening at the intersection of biology, medicine, technology, artificial intelligence, and data science.

The challenge of healthy ageing affects all of us. The more effectively we can bring together expertise from different fields, the greater our chances of extending not just lifespan, but healthspan and quality of life.

Lucia Kupcova on Linkedin

Longevity Investors