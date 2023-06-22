Accenture Reports Strong Third-Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results

New York – Accenture (NYSE: ACN) reported financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2023, ended May 31, 2023, with revenues of $16.6 billion, an increase of 3% in U.S. dollars and 5% in local currency over the same period last year.

GAAP operating income was $2.36 billion, compared to $2.60 billion for the third quarter last year, and operating margin was 14.2% compared to 16.1% for the third quarter last year. Adjusted operating income was $2.71 billion and adjusted operating margin was 16.3%, an expansion of 20 basis points from the third quarter of fiscal 2022.

GAAP diluted earnings per share were $3.15, compared to $2.79 for the third quarter last year. Adjusted EPS were $3.19, an increase of 14% from the third quarter of fiscal 2022.

New bookings for the quarter were $17.2 billion, with consulting bookings of $8.9 billion and managed services bookings of $8.3 billion.

Julie Sweet, chair and CEO, Accenture, said, “Our third quarter results reflect solid bookings and revenue and very strong adjusted operating margin, earnings per share and free cash flow, which demonstrates the rigor and discipline with which we run our business. The strength of our strategy to be our clients’ transformation partner of choice continues to resonate, with 26 clients with quarterly bookings of $100 million or more; and our business model — which for decades has been built around the diversity of our markets, industries and services — along with our more than 730,000 talented people position us well to continue to deliver 360° value for our clients and stakeholders every day.” (Accenture/mc/ps)