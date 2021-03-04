CREALOGIX bolsters its technology expertise: Thomas Roth appointed CTO

Zurich – A proven expert in digital technologies is joining the CREALOGIX Group in the form of Thomas Roth, the new CTO. In addition, the expanded management team will welcome Michael Radic as Executive Vice President of Group Customer Implementation Services and Sebastian Krahe as Executive Vice President of Group Operations.

The appointment of Thomas Roth (38) as Chief Technology Officer underscores CREALOGIX’s position as the world’s leading provider of digital banking solutions. Most recently, Roth worked for a renowned consulting firm, where he assisted and supported leading national and international retail and universal banks as well as helping asset and wealth managers achieve their digital ambitions. His focus here was on developing strategies and implementing them in the context of digital transformation. This has given him many years of experience in banking, new technologies and consulting.

„Thomas Roth is a strategist with extensive operational experience in the financial industry. Together with his team, he will set new priorities in the areas of innovation and technology,” says Oliver Weber, CEO of the CREALOGIX Group.

Management expanded with Michael Radic and Sebastian Krahe

The CREALOGIX Group’s strategic direction will receive additional support from Michael Radic (41) who has been appointed Executive Vice President of Group Customer Implementation Services. He studied information technology and spent over a decade in various roles with international technology companies.

As the new Executive Vice President of Group Operations, Sebastian Krahe (38) is filling another key position in the extended management team and will lead the global delivery organisation. He previously held a senior position with an international financial services provider and will use his experience to accelerate the expansion of the international development network.

„With Thomas Roth, Michael Radic and Sebastian Krahe, we’ve been successful in attracting three proven fintech and digital experts. I’m convinced that their experience will give the company an additional boost and that we’ll achieve our ambitious goals together,“ says Oliver Weber, CEO of the CREALOGIX Group. (CREALOGIX/mc/ps)