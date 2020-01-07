dacadoo announces global partnership with Swiss Life Global Solutions

Zurich – Due to an increasing demand for digital health and wellness propositions from its network partners and multinational clients, Swiss Life Network is continuing its progressive expansion into offering state-of-the-art health and wellness services that complement and strengthen its core insurance and risk-pooling solutions, and therefore announces its strategic global partnering with dacadoo.

dacadoo develops technology solutions for digital health engagement and health risk quantification. dacadoo partners with insurers as well as corporate health service providers to bring its Health Score Platform to market globally.

Its comprehensive digital Health Engagement Platform motivates users to achieve and maintain healthy lifestyle habits. The digital user journey is optimized to engage clients of Health & Life Insurers, and it is delivered through mobile apps and a web app built in responsive design. It combines motivational techniques derived from behavioral science, with functions from online gaming and social networks that involve users in their holistic health – Body, Mind and Lifestyle. By combining the patented dacadoo Health Score with an personalized, automated AI-based coach, dacadoo’s customers can reach high levels of long-term user engagement and achieve positive health outcomes. The dacadoo white-label option provides customers with full branding and content customization. dacadoo also provides technology access to business partners via its RESTful API (OAuth 2.0) to allow health and life insurance customers to create user journeys and client-facing applications tailored specifically for their needs, based on dacadoo’s technology.

With the announced partnership, Swiss Life Network is becoming a strategic partner for dacadoo. Swiss Life will support dacadoo’s web- and app-based platforms, which are designed to help insurance companies and organizations promote healthy behaviors in their customers and employees. The platform encourages them to improve their overall health in order to enjoy a self-determined life, as well as identify and prevent lifestyle-related illnesses.

Speaking about the new partnership, Michael Hansen, CEO of Swiss Life Network, says: “We are delighted to be joining forces with dacadoo and look forward to continuing to provide a world-class service for our network partners and clients through innovative and value-adding new solutions.”

Peter Ohnemus, President & CEO of dacadoo: We are very proud to be strategic partners for digital health engagement and health risk quantification with Swiss Life Global Solutions. This is another major client commitment after already announcing Aon, Irish Life and Oracle, among others, in 2019. The digitalization of Life & Health Insurers is becoming mainstream.

The partnership has already hit the ground running, with multiple active dialogues with network partners and multinational clients materializing. The partners expect to announce their first collaborative deployments in early 2020. (dacadoo /mc/ps)

About Swiss Life Network

Swiss Life Global Solutions, the cross-border competency centre of the Swiss Life Group, supports multinational companies in designing high quality and compliant Global Employee Benefits Solutions across 90 countries and territories through Swiss Life Network, a global association of more than 80 leading local insurers and business partners. More than 450 international companies with over a million of insured employees are currently being serviced. Therefore, we pursue our mission with a clear strategy and support our clients to lead a self-determined life with confidence.

For more information: www.swisslife-global.com