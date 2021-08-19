EBA Bank supports Blockchain Nation Switzerland

Zug – SEBA Bank, a FINMA licenced Swiss Bank providing a seamless, secure, and easy-to-use bridge between digital and traditional assets, is proud to announce its partnership with the NTN Innovation Booster – Blockchain Nation Switzerland. The multi-year funding instrument is led by the Swiss Blockchain Federation and combines relevant actors from the industry and academia to promote a new generation of blockchain entrepreneurship. It is one of twelve different NTN Innovation Boosters 2021-2024, which are thematic networks initiated by the Swiss Innovation Agency, Innosuisse.

As a partner, SEBA Bank will play an active role in the implementation of this program. This year, the involvement occurs across two different formats, an ideation phase and a blockchain hackathon. The goal of the project is to generate novel and disruptive ideas across four different stages. After an initial ideation phase, ideas will be further developed in a hackathon, a corporate acceleration phase, and finally as part of a full-fledged incubation program. The target audience of potential participants includes students, startups, developers, and other interested individuals.

Guido Buehler, CEO of SEBA Bank summarized the partnership as follows: “We are delighted to enter this strategic alliance with the NTN Innovation Booster – Blockchain Nation Switzerland. Together with our new partners, we actively support the blockchain ecosystem in Switzerland and contribute to progress and innovation within our industry. In doing so, we reaffirm our commitment to Switzerland as a business location by both directly and indirectly generating new jobs and talents. Watch this space for more exciting news in the coming months.”

Sparking new ideas with ZHAW

In an exclusive partnership with the Zurich University of Applied Science (ZHAW)’s School of Management and Law, SEBA Bank will act as a corporate partner of the ‘GM Forum’, a semester-long integration module for business students. The course deals with digitization with a focus on blockchain technology. Three groups of students from the ZHAW are tasked with researching a scientific report and holding a final presentation.

Active part in the Swiss Blockchain Hackathon

From 29-31 October 2021, the Swiss Blockchain Hackathon (SBHACK) is part of the NTN Innovation Booster. Organized in collaboration with Trust Square, this will be an opportunity to meet with developers and blockchain protocols. Over the course of 48 hours, teams will prototype new business cases and test out groundbreaking ideas. SEBA Bank has partnered with the SBHACK to submit business challenges for the teams to work on. Further details about the Swiss Blockchain Hackathon will be communicated in due course. (SEBA/mc/ps)

About Blockchain Nation Switzerland

Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) represents a revolutionary and disruptive approach for the economy, science and society at large and offers a broad range of potential applications. Switzerland was early to recognize this promise and has developed a reputation as one of the most attractive business locations globally for the blockchain industry due to its Crypto Valley. In 2021, Switzerland passed new DLT legislation which is among the most progressive in the world.

The NTN Innovation Booster – Blockchain Nation Switzerland builds on this opportunity and excitement. Since the so-called Crypto Valley has expanded beyond its original epicenter in Zug towards the rest of Switzerland, this program combines existing initiatives with organizations and individuals that want to become active in the context of blockchain technology. In line with its national activities of recent years, the Swiss Blockchain Federation now enters the active promotion of innovation.

About Innosuisse

Innosuisse is the Swiss Innovation Agency. Its task is to promote science-based innovations for the benefit of the economy and society in Switzerland. It has commissioned twelve NTN Innovation Boosters for the years 2021-2024, which focus on various topics as of this year.