ERI awarded best «Core Banking Software (Pan-Asia) at the WealthBriefing Asia Awards 2022

ERI has been awarded «Best Core Banking Software» at the Tenth Annual WealthBriefing Asia Awards 2022. Showcasing «best of breed» in the Asia region, these awards have been designed to recognise outstanding organisations grouped by specialism and geography which the prestigious panel of independent judges deemed to have «demonstrated innovation and excellence during the last year».

Commenting on the firm’s triumph, Jean-Philippe Bersier, Director Business Development, ERI, said: «It’s another great recognition of how the OLYMPIC Banking System can help to support its clients’ strategic growth objectives to future-proof their businesses. Our solutions are based on a robust, agile and comprehensive core banking platform facilitating digital transformation by implementing seamless processes and workflows. Being recognised in the APAC region strengthens our international footprint especially in a challenging environment where technology is definitely seen as being a strong differentiator».

ClearView Financial Media’s CEO, and Publisher of WealthBriefing, Stephen Harris, was first to extend his congratulations to all the winners. He said: «I would like to extend my heartiest congratulations to the winners and to those who have put so much work into each winning submission. These awards recognise the very best operators in Asia wealth management, with «independence», «integrity» and «genuine insight» the watchwords of the judging process – such that the awards truly reflect excellence in Asia wealth management.» (Eri/mc)