Systems in the City Awards – ERI wins the Best Banking System category for 2019

Vernier – Leading service and system supplier awards were announced at the Systems in the City Financial Technology Awards on 11th July at the Merchant Taylors’ Hall in London. Following an online nomination, survey and poll which attracted over 10,000 votes from across the industry, a total of 121 companies were nominated for the 2019 Awards, which are managed by Goodacre UK.

Nicholas Hacking, ERI’s Sales Director commented: “It is very encouraging to have been selected for such a prestigious award, especially by a vote that effectively polled users of systems across the financial services sector in the UK. As we continue to grow our customer base in the UK it is confirmation that the OLYMPIC Banking System really does provide great functional coverage and client service.”

Stephen Pinner, Managing Director of Goodacre UK, who hosted the awards ceremony said: „These Awards are now the benchmark for firms considering alternative services and systems, not least as it is the users themselves who have offered direct feedback on all SITC FinTech nominees. The work carried out by system providers is often overlooked and, considering the major changes needed to keep systems compliant and fit for purpose, all nominees fully deserve to be recognised in this way.“ (ERI/mc)