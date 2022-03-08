Temenos Extends ESG Leadership in Global Sustainability Indices

Geneva – Temenos (SIX: TEMN), the cloud banking platform, has extended its leadership position in the S&P Sustainability and FTSE4Good Indices, two of the world’s most influential ESG performance ratings.

The Sustainability Yearbook 2022, an annual report of companies with the best performance in Sustainability, is based on the 2021 Corporate Sustainability Assessment, the basis of The Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) and The S&P ESG Index. In November 2021, with a total ESG score of 76, Temenos moved up one place from its position the previous year to rank as the number two company globally in the software and services category and achieve S&P Silver Class distinction in The S&P Sustainability Yearbook 2022.

Temenos also remains a constituent of the FTSE4Good Index Series following the December 2021 index review. The company increased its ESG score, placing it among the top 15% of companies globally. Created by the global index provider FTSE Russell, the FTSE4Good Index Series is designed to measure the performance of companies demonstrating strong Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) practices. The FTSE4Good Index is used by a wide variety of market participants to create and assess responsible investment funds and other products.

Max Chuard, Chief Executive Officer, Temenos, commented: “We at Temenos are pleased to share our recognitions as a company committed to sustainability in our industry. The FTSE4Good and S&P Sustainability Indices are the gold standard benchmarks for sustainability performance. To extend our leadership position and improve our year-on-year performance scores shows we have integrated ESG into our core strategy and product offering, helping us deliver long-term value to our stakeholders. We manage our operations responsibly, while at the same time, we help our clients transform into smart, inclusive and sustainable organizations. In that way, we are contributing to the global effort to address social and environmental issues and helping our clients do the same. So, at Temenos, we innovate with purpose and our products have a positive environmental and social impact. SaaS and cloud technology have enormous potential to help banks see an immediate and significant reduction in their carbon footprint, reducing energy and emissions by more than 90 percent compared to on-premise solutions. Temenos is the market-leading cloud banking platform, and with Temenos Banking Cloud, our next-generation SaaS, we also incorporate ESG-as-a-service, helping clients measure, improve and report on their carbon footprint.”

Temenos ESG Reporting and Recognition

Temenos has embedded Sustainability within its operations, value chain and product offering, with strong ESG governance, reporting and measurable targets. The company communicates its non-financial performance annually in the Sustainability Report within its Annual Report, in accordance with Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) and Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Standards. It has endorsed the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC) and supports the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). It is included in the SXI Switzerland Sustainability 25® Index, among the 25 Swiss stocks from the SMI® Expanded Index with the best sustainability scores. In addition to the FTSE4Good and S&P Sustainability Indices, Temenos has also been awarded an A- rating by the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP) and obtained platinum recognition, placing Temenos among the top 1% performers assessed by EcoVadis. It is also among the leading companies in its sector, rated by indices and investor ratings, such as ISS, MSCI, Sustainalytics and Bloomberg Gender Equality Index. It is also a member of the World Economic Forum, confirming its commitment to furthering the sustainable development impact agenda. (Temenos/mc/ps)