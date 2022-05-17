Temenos launches the CEO Navigator, a data-driven value advisory service for bank executives

Geneva – Temenos (SIX: TEMN) today launched Temenos CEO Navigator, a subscription-based customer value benchmarking and advisory service that gives C-level banking executives unique insights on how to optimize their technology investments to drive business value.

The consultative, survey-based strategic service enables banks to discover the drivers of performance and value creation, and provides the business and IT metrics they need to track and improve profitability. It is built on Temenos’ proprietary value benchmark program with over 100 participating retail, corporate and private banks from across the world.

The CEO Navigator uses over 50,000 data points on financial and operational metrics as well as qualitative best practices across the entire banking value chain irrespective of what solutions the bank runs, to provide banking leaders exclusive insights and Temenos industry know-how. They can assess how specific banking best practices and solution capabilities drive high performance in terms of healthier cost-income ratios and improved returns on equity.

Temenos CEO Navigator’s analysis has revealed that banks that have digitally transformed their business and moved away from legacy systems are able to differentiate across five key pillars: innovation and growth; customer centricity; operational efficiency; risk and compliance; and advanced analytics. Temenos CEO Navigator tracks and provides metrics and best practices across these five pillars to help drive banking performance. For example, if a bank improves its proportion of IT spend on growth and innovation to top quartile value of 58% then it should also have a lower cost to income ratio and see an increase in profitability.

Kanika Hope, Chief Strategy Officer, Temenos, said: “Temenos CEO Navigator is an industry-leading customer advisory service that distills Temenos’ almost 30 years of banking IP into powerful business insights for our clients. Every insight delivered to the bank is completely software-agnostic and based on interactive sessions between the bank’s executives and our strategy consultants across the entire banking value chain. This program is unique in terms of reach, number and type of banks and the depth of data, and offers executive teams a blueprint on how to run a successful bank.”

After analyzing over 100 banks, the Temenos CEO Navigator reveals that top performing banks using the Temenos open platform for composable banking have achieved industry-leading cost-income ratios, which are half the industry average, and returns on equity, which are almost three times higher than the industry average.

Dr. Diane Karusisi, CEO, Bank of Kigali, commented: “Everyone expects Temenos to develop and sell banking software but nobody expects Temenos to consult for you. We benefited from a wealth of statistics and insights on banks worldwide as part of the Temenos CEO Navigator. This has helped us understand, accelerate, and optimize the business value created by our technology investment.”

Azfar Karimuddin, Chief Information Officer, Canadian Western Bank, said: “Our leadership team found the information and analysis provided very powerful. It helped answer questions about our technology investment and provided industry context to inform and validate our efforts.”

As part of the Temenos CEO Navigator service, banks receive a customized report comparing their business performance with their peers, annual updates of the report as well as access to the overall benchmark trends and insights that will be updated every year. The bank also becomes part of the Temenos Ambassador Program gaining automatic access to the Temenos Community Forum, the company’s flagship event. For more information please visit here. (Temenos/mc/ps)