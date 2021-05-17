Temenos MarketPlace Welcomes Taurus, the Next-Generation Digital Assets Platform, to Unlock Banks’ Access to Crypto Assets

Geneva – Temenos (SIX: TEMN), the banking software company, today announced the integration of Taurus SA (“Taurus”), the Swiss digital asset and blockchain infrastructure fintech, with Temenos Transact, the next generation core banking software. Following a thorough landscape review and evaluation process, Temenos selected Taurus as a partner to deliver simplified access to digital assets for its banking clients.

Taurus recently received a securities firm license from the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA) to operate the first independent regulated marketplace for digital assets in the world. The fintech is uniquely able to cover cryptocurrencies including Staking and Decentralized Finance (DeFi), any type of tokenized assets on any standard including issuance and full-lifecycle management, and digital currencies – all within the same platform.

Alexandre Duret, Product Director at Temenos, said: “We believe that digital assets represent new opportunities for banks and wealth managers. Investors are increasingly aware of the performance of cryptocurrencies, which can effectively participate in the diversification of a portfolio. But other applications of blockchain technology, such as tokenized securities have the potential to transform the value chain with simpler issuance procedures, greater liquidity and real-time settlement. Taurus is leading the field in cryptography and blockchain technology. By joining forces, we can help banks to bridge the gap between traditional investments and digital assets.”

Taurus’ technology is available to Temenos’ clients through Temenos MarketPlace, a curated community of best-in-class fintech solutions that complement Temenos software. Taurus brings the capability to integrate and seamlessly manage any digital asset, whether traditional securities, cash or digital assets, through its full suite of products: Taurus-CAPITAL (tokenization and lifecycle management), Taurus-PROTECT (hot, warm, cold digital asset custody), and Taurus-EXPLORER (API-based blockchain connectivity to more than 10 blockchain protocols).

This collaboration allows banks to not only provide custody to a wide range of digital assets but also further innovate by creating tokenized products of their choice. Depending on their business model and regulatory framework, banks will also be able to create, manage and service a wide range of tokenized assets leveraging Taurus-CAPITAL and Taurus-PROTECT functionalities.

Sébastien Dessimoz, Managing Partner at Taurus, added: “Digital assets represent a major shift in the industry and we see an acceleration in demand since 2020. We are pleased to collaborate with Temenos, the world-leading banking software, and be able to make available our technology to Temenos’ client base of more than 3,000 banks and financial institutions worldwide. Taurus end-to-end platform will allow Temenos clients to manage any digital asset and create products in a couple of clicks.”

Temenos MarketPlace is a partner ecosystem of over 50 best-in-class fintech solutions, enabling Temenos› clients to innovate fast, differentiate, and ultimately deliver a better banking experience for customers. MarketPlace solutions are pre-integrated for rapid implementation and time-to-value.

