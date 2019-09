Klimarat warnt vor schmelzendem Eis und Anstieg des Meeresspiegels

🌊#IPCC Special Report on the Ocean and Cryosphere in a Changing Climate



Our Ocean and Cryosphere – They sustain us. They are under pressure. Their changes affect all our lives. The time for action is now.#SROCC PR ➡️ https://t.co/HrSmr14Cu5

SPM ➡️ https://t.co/Zq29IY9KxX pic.twitter.com/hC3KHOmAv8