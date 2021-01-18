Flexstone Partners promotes three experts to Managing Director

Paris/London/Zurich – Flexstone Partners, a leading asset manager specialised in small and mid-cap global private equity markets, today announces that Caroline Gibert, David Marcus and Zélie Saint-Zéby have been promoted to Managing Director.

“David and Zélie both joined in 2011 and are our two most experienced investment directors. They have both made exceptional contributions to our investment process while also demonstrating strong leadership within our firm and our portfolio companies” said Eric Deram, Managing Partner at Flexstone Partners. “Caroline has been a valuable member of our team for several years in the areas of investor relations and business development. She has been a driving force behind our fundraising initiatives since she joined in 2014.

“We are very proud to recognize the accomplishments of Caroline, David and Zélie with these well-deserved promotions. Not only are they extraordinarily talented individuals, but they are also great stewards of the character and culture of our firm. They will certainly continue to play significant roles in the future growth of Flexstone.”

As Managing Directors, Marcus and Saint-Zéby will continue to actively engage in the execution and management of investments in the US and in Europe respectively, and serve as Flexstone representatives on Advisor Boards and Board Observers on co-investments made by Flexstone Funds. Both are part of Flexstone’s local Investment Committees in the US and Europe respectively.

As a Managing Director and Head of ESG, Gibert will lead the ESG initiatives, and continue to contribute to the development and marketing of the firm’s global offering

David Marcus, Managing Director

David Marcus joined Caspian Private Equity, a predecessor to Flexstone Partners, in 2011. Prior to Caspian, he was a Senior Associate at Continental Entertainment Capital, where he focused on sourcing investments and advising on capital raising in the media industry. Before Continental Entertainment Capital, David was a Director at Drum Capital Management, where he focused on distressed debt and turnaround opportunities, both domestic and in emerging markets. Earlier in his career he was an Associate at Bassini Playfair & Associates, LLC, where he focused on private equity and credit opportunities in Latin America. David holds an MBA from the Fuqua School of Business at Duke University and a BA Economics from Franklin & Marshall College.

Zélie Saint-Zéby, Managing Director

Prior to joining Euro Private Equity, a predecessor to Flexstone Partners, Zélie worked for Deutsche Bank Asset Management in Switzerland. Previously, she was an analyst for Société Générale in the Financial Sponsor Coverage department based in London. Zélie was in charge of fund analysis and involved in private equity deal origination. Zélie holds a Master from ESCP-EAP and a Master from Institut d’Etudes Politiques in Paris.

Caroline Gibert, Managing Director, Head of ESG

Prior to joining Euro Private Equity, a predecessor to Flexstone Partners, Caroline spent five years with Omnes Capital (ex-Crédit Agricole Private Equity) where she focused on the marketing and investor relations functions dedicated to the mid-market buyout funds. Previously, she worked for Amundi Asset Management in international marketing and sales and was in charge of funds distribution for institutional clients. Caroline graduated from HEC (Paris) with an MA in Marketing. (Flexstone/mc)

