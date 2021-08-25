Second investors only conference focusing on Longevity will take place on the 27th of September 2021

Zug – The Longevity Investors Conference targets the global investor community and brings private and institutional investors from (U)HNWIs, Family Offices, VCs, Private Equity Funds, Private Banks and Asset Managers together with top class and longevity-experienced speakers.

Longevity will be one of the largest, if not the largest, investment opportunity in the decades to come. The Longevity Investors Conference provides relevant insights into the subject, expert education, investment opportunities and excellent networking opportunities.

Outstanding speakers

This year’s speaker selection includes outstanding individuals such as Dr. Aubrey de Grey (Chief Science Officer at SENS Research Foundation), Dr. Dina Radenkovic (Partner at Salt Bio Fund and Chief Scientific Officer at HOOKE), Sergey Young (Founder at Longevity Vision Fund), Dr. Wei-Wu He (Executive Chairman, Human Longevity), Dr. Brian Kennedy (Director at Centre for Healthy Ageing and Professor Departments of Biochemistry and Physiology at National University of Singapore), Michael Greve (Founder at Forever Healthy Foundation) and many more.

The conference is being organized by the two successful entrepreneurs and investors Dr. Tobias Reichmuth (Founding Partner of Maximon, Founder of SUSI Partners and Chairman of Crypto Finance Group) and Marc P. Bernegger (Founding Partner of Maximon and serial entrepreneur focusing on exponential technologies) who are also behind CfC St. Moritz, the most exclusive conference for digital assets happening every year right before the World Economic Forum (WEF).

Unique and massive investment opportunities

In 2021 both entrepreneurs launched “Maximon” – a new company builder which aims to extend the health-span and to allow humans to reach a fit, healthy and happy longevity. The motivation to organize the second ‹Longevity Investors Conference›, so Dr. Tobias Reichmuth is clear: “The longevity industry is highly attractive for investors. We state a lack of education and information for investors and want to change this. While there are scientific oriented conferences, a professional and global investor focused longevity conference was missing which was shown by the big success of our first ‹Longevity Investors Conference› last year.” Marc P. Bernegger adds “The recent progress in radical life extension is very impressive and creates unique and massive investment opportunities. We see more and more traditional investors joining the space and our conference is a platform where leading aging scientists and longevity entrepreneurs meet high level investors from all over the world”.

Online format for 2021

The Longevity Investors Conference will take place on the 27th of September. The Conference usually takes place in St.Moritz, Switzerland, however, due to Covid-19 it will be held as an online format in 2021. (LI/mc/hfu)

For more information please visit www.longevityinvestors.ch