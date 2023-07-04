SwissOne Launches First-ever Fund to Support the Shimmer and IOTA Ecosystems

Zug – SwissOne Capital AG, a specialized digital asset manager focused on cryptocurrencies and blockchain-related investments, has launched the SwissOne IOTA Shimmer Opportunities Fund («SISO»), a new fund dedicated to Shimmer and IOTA.

The fund will invest in the leading projects and essential infrastructure, offering institutional and qualified investors access to assets and equity holdings in both growing networks.

SISO will be registered as a close-ended limited partnership in Luxembourg with a minimum starting investment of €10,000.

«We’re excited to launch this fund and offer our clients early access to projects building within the Shimmer and IOTA ecosystem,» says Steffen Bassler, CEO of SwissOne Capital. «With ShimmerEVM rolling out we believe this is the perfect time to launch a dedicated fund. We’re committed to working with the Tangle Ecosystem Association to ensure that the fund is managed in the best interests of our clients.»

IOTA is a pioneering open-source distributed ledger technology (DLT) that utilizes a directed acyclic graph (DAG) structure, instead of a traditional blockchain, to provide a more efficient and scalable Layer 1 (L1) network.

Shimmer is the incentivized L1 staging and validation network of the IOTA DLT. It allows developers to build and launch innovative decentralized applications (dApps) and ecosystems and test new features before they become available on the IOTA mainnet.

«ShimmerEVM is the first of many Smart Contract Chains on Shimmer and adds unique features and capabilities to EVM, giving builders a user-friendly and expanded set of tools to build novel web3 applications,» says Dominik Schiener, the Co-Founder of IOTA.

«With the introduction of EVM-compatible smart contracts, Shimmer and IOTA kick off a new era of growth fueled by crypto-native use cases, primarily in DeFi, NFTs, gaming, and more. We’re thrilled to see SwissOne Capital’s commitment to investing in projects across the ecosystem and to see SISO grow alongside the community,» Schiener continues.

SISO, which was created in collaboration between SwissOne Capital and the Tangle Ecosystem Association («TEA»), a Swiss-based association that supports builders utilizing IOTA’s technology, aims to foster long-term sustainable growth in the Shimmer and IOTA networks.

The strategy of SISO involves taking advantage of asymmetric risk-return investment opportunities and mitigating downside risks.

It also includes a wide range of opportunities across the ecosystem of projects, starting with activities in Decentralized Finance (DeFi) that generate attractive yields, such as liquidity pools, automatic market makers, and lending pools.

Investing with a seasoned management team has several advantages. Investors can share the costs of due diligence, benefit from risk management techniques, save time, and gain early access to projects.

At the same time, investing with the management team allows for independent investment decision-making. SwissOne Capital only partners with highly respected, trusted, and regulated vendors and follows the strictest possible protocols when authorizing transactions via multi-signature authorization. SISO is the latest opportunity for investors that meets these rigorous standards.

More information about SwissOne Capital and the SwissOne IOTA Shimmer Opportunities Fund is available at https://www.swissone.capital/. (SwissOne Capital/mc/ps)