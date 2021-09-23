Accenture Reports Very Strong Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Fiscal 2021 Results

New York – Accenture (NYSE: ACN) reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year ended Aug. 31, 2021.

For the fourth quarter, revenues were $13.4 billion, an increase of 24% in U.S. dollars and 21% in local currency compared with the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020. Diluted earnings per share were $2.20, an 11% increase from $1.99 last year, which included $0.29 in gains on an investment. Diluted EPS increased 29% from adjusted EPS of $1.70 for the fourth quarter last year. Operating margin for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 was 14.6%, an expansion of 30 basis points from the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020. Operating cash flow was $2.4 billion and free cash flow was $2.2 billion. New bookings were $15.0 billion.

For the full fiscal year, revenues were $50.5 billion, an increase of 14% in U.S. dollars and 11% in local currency compared with fiscal 2020. Diluted earnings per share increased 16% to $9.16 from $7.89 last year, including gains on an investment of $0.36 and $0.43, respectively. Excluding these gains, adjusted diluted EPS for fiscal 2021 were $8.80, an 18% increase from $7.46 in fiscal 2020. Operating margin for fiscal 2021 was 15.1%, an expansion of 40 basis points. Operating cash flow for fiscal 2021 was $9.0 billion and free cash flow was $8.4 billion. New bookings were a record $59.3 billion.

Julie Sweet, Accenture’s Chair & CEO, said, “We are very proud of our outstanding fiscal 2021 financial performance, reflecting growth significantly above the market and strong momentum heading into fiscal 2022. Our results reflect the dedication and hard work of our 624,000 incredible people, who are laser-focused on creating tangible value for our clients, innovating with our ecosystem, and being the trusted partner of choice on our clients’ transformation journeys. We delivered these results while investing in our people and in the capabilities our clients need, now and in the future, and at the same time making progress on our sustainability goals — from progress in inclusion and diversity, to the use of renewable energy now at 50% across the globe, to supporting our communities during these challenging times. We measure our success by this 360° value creation.” (Accenture/mc/ps)