Ardshinbank selects OLYMPIC Banking System

Geneva – ERI is delighted to announce that Ardshinbank CJSC, a leading Armenian bank, has chosen OLYMPIC Banking System to support its securities and forex operations.

Ardshinbank CJSC, founded in December 2002 in Yerevan, has consistently been at the forefront of providing exceptional financial services to its clients. The bank’s activities include providing investment services such as custody, brokerage and forex services to its wide range of clients. Ardshinbank is offering its clients the unique advantage of tapping into its extensive partners and correspondents network. This global network enables clients to access the best investment services, leveraging Ardshinbank’s strategic relationships around the world.

OLYMPIC Banking System will cover the end-to-end operational chain for securities (equities, bonds, funds, derivatives, etc.) and traditional FX products (spots, forwards, swaps). The administration of these products will be done within OLYMPIC Banking System with functionalities for securities transactions, delivery management, settlement/custody, accounting and cash management. Finally, the bank plans to implement ERI’s digital banking platform featuring transfer/payment orders, securities orders and FX orders. The banking platform will be integrated with the bank’s mobile banking application for the retail business. (ERI/mc/ps)