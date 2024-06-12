ERI WEBINAR – FIDA Unleashed: Beyond Open Banking and Data Privacy

We are delighted to invite you to the webinar: FIDA Unleashed: Beyond Open Banking and Data Privacy

In the ever-evolving landscape of financial services, a significant transformation is underway—the Financial Data Access (FIDA) Regulation.

At its core, FIDA is a mandate—a crucial directive carved in digital ink. It urges banks, fintech startups, and financial institutions alike to adapt or risk falling behind. But what exactly does FIDA entail, and how will it reshape the financial industry and the broader business landscape?

Host: Nikhil Gokhale, Director – Research & Digital Properties, IBS Intelligence

Nikhil leads IBSi’s team of research analysts, focused on providing real-time, data-driven insights on Financial Technology to clients.

He comes with two decades of experience in business research for Financial Services, advising large financial institutions on strategy, technology, and performance issues. (ERI/mc/ps)

