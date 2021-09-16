Ates Civitci Joins Appway as Head of Sales in North America

New York & Zurich – Appway, a leader in technology for workflow orchestration in financial services, has appointed Ates Civitci as Head of Sales in North America, effective August 2nd, 2021.

Ates Civitci brings over 15 years of experience in financial services to Appway – with a focus on complex client relationship building, risk management, and compliance – to help drive Appway’s expansion in the United States and Canada. Over the course of his career, Civitci has built a proven record of effectively managing direct sales and retention while using a proactive hands-on approach to obtain client resolutions and ensure client satisfaction. Having held roles in strategic account management and sales at firms like Charles River, Civitci offers valuable insights as Appway hones its focus on providing customers with solutions that create unparalleled client experiences, boost productivity, support composable business, and ensure compliance. In his spare time, Ates is a keen cyclist and triathlete, and treasures quality time spent with his family traveling all over the world.

“We are very pleased to have Ates join Appway,” says Benedict Geissler, Chief Revenue Officer at Appway. “Ates comes with extensive experience and knowledge about the financial services industry, and is a recognized strong and successful leader focused on delivering success with a very hands-on attitude. Ates will support Appway to grow our business and operations in North America, and to drive sales excellence and customer success. I am very happy to have him on our journey.”

“Digitalization is paving the path to the future, and I am excited to be part of a trailblazing company that has spearheaded digital transformation in the financial services industry for almost two decades,” says Ates Civitci. “We see that the market demand for digitalization only continues to grow and become more complex, and I look forward to capitalizing on this potential to extend our reach in North America and make Appway the go-to business software vendor for financial services.” (Appway/mc/ps)