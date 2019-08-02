Bill Harmer wird neuer Senior Vice President EMEA bei Information Builders

New York – Bill Harmer wird neuer Senior Vice President (SVP) für Europa, Mittlerer Osten und Afrika (EMEA) bei Information Builders. Er übernimmt damit die Verantwortung für die Leitung und das operative Geschäft in der gesamten EMEA-Region.

Bill Harmer verfügt über eine 30-jährige Erfahrung in der IT-Industrie. Zuvor war er als Sales Director für die Datenbank- und Datenmanagementlösungen bei SAP angestellt.

Weitere Informationen aus der Pressemeldung in englischer Sprache:

Mr. Harmer excels in understanding customer business challenges, leveraging digital platforms that apply new technologies to help customer organizations achieve their goals and expand into new markets.

Commenting on the appointment, Frank J. Vella, chief executive officer, Information Builders said: “Bill has a reputation for building engaged, customer-focused teams, helping organizations expand and transform via new technology delivering positive, measurable impact. We welcome him to the team and look forward to enabling enterprises across the EMEA to capitalize on emerging market opportunities and to derive greater value from their data assets.”

Bill Harmer, senior vice president, EMEA, Information Builders said: “I am delighted to be joining Information Builders at such an exciting time in the company’s history. Its customer-focused culture, strong channel partnerships, continuous product innovation, and cloud-first strategy align strongly with my own approach to organizational digital transformation and use of the best technology platforms to enable widespread data insights and improved business outcomes. The high quality of the people at Information Builders will be a significant factor in our success helping clients to engage their staff, customers and partners.” (Information Builders/mc)