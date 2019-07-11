Bobsguide Awards: ERI winner in the Best Wealth Management Platform category for 2019

Geneva – ERI, with its OLYMPIC Banking System software package, has been awarded the title of “Best Wealth Management Platform” by Bobsguide, an online platform connecting providers of fintech solutions with financial services professionals.

The Bobsguide awards were granted based on the strength of technical updates and their impact on the client experience, and how the systems stand out in the marketplace. Several rounds of assessment were carried out by an independent judging panel, who considered aspects including user and market engagement, and specific criteria for each individual award.

Commenting on the award, Nicholas Hacking, Director, said: “Bobsguide has always provided extensive coverage of the market, and we are of course delighted that they have chosen us, after detailed evaluation, as the recipient of this award. As ERI is the leading international player by numbers of clients in this wealth management sector, it is great to also see our coverage and the strengths of the application acknowledged in this way by a longstanding observer of the fintech space.” (eri/mc/ps)