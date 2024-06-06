ERI’s OLYMPIC Banking System awarded best «Front Office solution» at the WealthBriefingAsia Awards 2024

Singapore / Geneva – ERI’s OLYMPIC Banking System has been selected as the winner in the “Front Office” category at the WealthBriefingAsia Awards ceremony hosted in Singapore on the 30th May 2024.

The annual WealthBriefingAsia Awards program recognises the most innovative and exceptional firms, teams and individuals grouped by specialism and geography, which the prestigious panel of independent judges deemed to have “demonstrated innovation and excellence during the last year”.

Each of these categories is highly contested and is subject to a rigorous process before the ultimate winner is selected by the judges. The WealthBriefingAsia Awards are part of a global programme run by WealthBriefing and its sister publications WealthBriefingAsia and Family Wealth Report, encompassing all of the world’s major wealth management centres.

“This recognition in the APAC region is a confirmation of our continuous efforts to deliver best-in-class front office solutions to our clients, including our Digital Banking application as well as CRM, Client Onboarding and Portfolio Management functions.” Patrick Mocogni, Director, ERI

“Every category winning entrant has been subjected to rigorous and independent judging process and should be rightly proud of the success they have achieved this year. I offer my congratulations and best wishes for the future to all winners and highly commended firms – they are all worthy recipients who join the elite list of wealth management professionals who form the global elite of WealthBriefing winners.” Stephen Harris, ClearView Financial Media’s CEO and publisher, WealthBriefing

(ER//mc/ps)