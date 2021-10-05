ERI partners with Bottomline to extend financial messaging solutions to financial institutions

Geneva – ERI, provider of the leading technology platform OLYMPIC Banking System digitising front-to-back financial services processes, and Bottomline (NASDAQ:EPAY), a leading provider of financial technology that makes business payments simple, smart and secure, today announced a strategic partnership to integrate Bottomline’s SaaS-based financial messaging solutions with ERI’s OLYMPIC Banking System software package.

This strategic alliance is effective worldwide, making Bottomline’s offering available to OLYMPIC Banking System customers globally via the system’s various cloud and onpremises configurations.

Bottomline is a recognised and trusted expert delivering end-to-end technology solutions. Its SaaS offering is a comprehensive portfolio of products for financial messaging, reconciliation, business flow integration, market data and other services related to the payments and securities business.

OLYMPIC Banking System is a fully-integrated, front-toback, parameter-driven digital platform supporting banks and financial institutions in streamlining, automating and digitising their core business activities across their clients’ entire lifecycle.

Jean-Philippe Bersier, ERI’s Director of Business Development, says: “ERI has a long collaboration history with Bottomline, and a significant number of our clients use Bottomline solutions daily with great satisfaction. Signing this strategic partnership is a step further in our collaboration and we aim to extend and integrate our products into more cloud-based environments and SaaS (Software as a Service) models.”

Roni Hougui, COO at Hyposwiss Bank, headquartered in Geneva, underlines the fact that the bank has used the Bottomline solutions for a long time: “The SaaS solution for reconciliation perfectly integrates with the OLYMPIC Banking System. Thanks to that link we have been able to significantly improve our operational efficiency. Our processes are fully optimised, benefiting from a robust and reliable integrated solution.”

“Working collaboratively to achieve a common goal is key,” confirms Daniel Bardini, Managing Director at Bottomline Technologies, Switzerland. “We are thrilled to offer OLYMPIC Banking System’s customers an easy, convenient way to access new financial networks and provide the very tools that banks need to automate, secure and manage their payments and securities business, and to help in simplifying reconciliations and data management processes.”

ERI is an international company specialising in the design, development, distribution and support of the integrated, real-time banking and wealth management software package: OLYMPIC Banking System®. Operating in many of the major financial centres, ERI is present in Geneva, Zurich, Lugano, London, Luxembourg, Singapore and Paris. (ERI/mc/ps)