ERI White Paper: Reducing operational and compliance risks in asset servicing through process digitalisation and data integration
IT

Nicholas Hacking, Director ERI Bancaire. (photo: ERI)
Von moneycab

Geneva – Despite the macroeconomic uncertainties, the asset management industry has been enjoying healthy AUM growth for the past few years, with new operational and compliance challenges emerging for asset servicing firms such as fund administrators and custodians.

This paper makes the argument that the root cause of these challenges lies in the fragmentation of data from operational processes that are for the most part disjointed, and to overcome this problem, asset servicing firms must look to put in place a viable system to achieve process and data integration and redirect themselves back to optimising operational efficiency and profitability. Data integration has indeed become a key driver of growth in a context where custodians have recently been pushed to innovate and offer ancillary services and therefore become a stakeholder in a wider ecosystem that needs to collaborate and share information effectively. (ERI/mc/ps)

