ERI winner at the WealthBriefing European Awards 2022

Geneva – ERI Banking Software Ltd has been recognised as the worthy winner in the ‘Change Management Process/Best Implementation of a Technology Solution’ and ‘Transaction Processing Solution’ categories at the WealthBriefing European Awards 2022.

These awards recognise the very best operators in European wealth management, with ‘independence’, ‘integrity’ and ‘genuine insight’ the watchwords of the judging process – such that the awards truly reflect excellence in European wealth management.

Commenting on the firm’s triumph, Benoît Jacquat, Director of ERI London, said: “It’s great to see the OLYMPIC Banking System winning two awards recognising its robustness and agility in the area of transaction processing, but above all its capability to adapt to change and make it possible by implementing seamless processes and workflows. Being recognised at the European level strengthens our international footprint and sums up all the efforts we have made to successfully develop and implement solutions that are relevant for our clients’ growth.”

ClearView Financial Media’s CEO and Publisher of WealthBriefing, Stephen Harris, was the first to extend his congratulations to all the winners. He said: “The organisations and individuals who triumphed in these awards are all worthy winners, and I would like to extend my heartiest congratulations to those who have put so much work into each submission. (ERI/mc/ps)