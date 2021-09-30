ERI winner in the Core Banking Software category at The WealthTechAsia Awards 2021

Geneva – ERI is delighted to announce that its comprehensive digital platform, OLYMPIC Banking System, has been crowned winner in the “Core Banking Software” category and has been named “Highly Commended” in the “Transaction Processing Solution” category at The WealthTechAsia Awards 2021.

Showcasing ‘best of breed’ solutions in Asia, these awards recognise outstanding organisations, grouped by specialism and geography, that the prestigious panel of independent judges deems to have ‘demonstrated innovation and excellence during the last year’.

Commenting on the award, Nicholas Hacking, Director of Sales at ERI, said: “It’s wonderful to see the OLYMPIC Banking System both winning an award and being highly commended for another. APAC is of course a region where we have several important clients, and these recent wins, and the number of awards we have won with WealthBriefing, underline yet again what the OLYMPIC Banking System can offer its users”.

ClearView Financial Media’s CEO, and Publisher of WealthBriefing, Stephen Harris, was the first to extend his congratulations to all the winners. He said: “The organisations and individuals who triumphed in these awards are all worthy winners, and I would like to extend my heartiest congratulations to the winners and to those who have put so much work into each winning submission. These awards were independently and expertly judged solely on the basis of entrants’ submissions and their response to a number of specific questions, which were answered by focusing on the client experience rather than purely quantitative performance metrics. That is a unique and, I believe, compelling feature. These awards recognise the very best operators in Asian wealth management, with ‘independence’, ‘integrity’ and ‘genuine insight’ the watchwords of the judging process – such that the awards truly reflect excellence in Asian wealth management.” (ERI/mc/ps)