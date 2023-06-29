ERI’s OLYMPIC Banking System wins best «Corporate Actions solution” at the Systems in the City Financial Technology Awards 2023

Geneva – ERI is delighted that OLYMPIC Banking System has been recognised best “Corporate Actions solution” at the Gala Ceremony of the Systems in the City Awards 2023, held on June 22 in London.

Winners of the Awards were announced by Sky News‘ Gillian Joseph during a presentation ceremony at The Merchant Taylors’ Hall. Following a record number of applications, both company and individual nominations were endorsed and reviewed by an independent panel of judges. The Awards were founded and organised by Goodacre UK over 23 years ago and are based on a constant review of Fintech solutions which are considered fit for purpose.

Commenting on the firm’s triumph, Benoît Jacquat, Director – ERI London, said: “It is an honour to be recognised by a prestigious organisation such as Goodacre. OLYMPIC Banking System’s real-time STP Corporate Actions functional suite has been developed to optimise the level of automation and productivity for corporate action processing. The system uses cutting-edge technology and offers the possibility of automatically managing the full corporate action life cycle according to configurable rules regarding timelines, actions, client instructions, messaging, alerts and controls. These awards acknowledge the robustness and agility of our technology platform, and how it supports clients in optimising their operational efficiency while keeping control on costs.” (ERI/mc/ps)