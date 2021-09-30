Everis and Temenos Join Forces to Accelerate Cloud Adoption of European Banks

Geneva and Madrid – Temenos (SIX: TEMN), the banking software company and everis, a consulting firm that is part of the NTT DATA Group, today announced an agreement to accelerate the cloud adoption and digital transformation of banks in Europe. everis will provide consulting services on major European projects helping banks fast-track new services and capabilities on Temenos Transact and Temenos Infinity digital banking platform in the cloud. Everis has a workforce of more than 4,000 professionals specializing in banking services and is the market-leader in Spain.

With new regulations in the European markets, new consumer demands and new competitors, banks are turning to cloud technologies to modernize their IT infrastructure, and Temenos services partners, like everis, play a vital role in supporting banks with their modernization projects.

As a specialist in banking IT integration projects with a track-record helping large banks take advantage of open technologies and modern digital banking and payment platforms, everis brings vast implementation expertise and on top of the Temenos solution stack. everis will hire, train and certify their employees on Temenos solutions, as well as bringing methodologies for implementation, configuration, development, QA, certification, testing and BPO services.

everis relies on a strategy that is based on the premise of supporting and advising its clients, as well as creating Centers of Excellence to accompany banks around the world. This is the case of the recently CoE opened in Madrid focused on Temenos software. This commitment ensures everis can deliver the highest standards of quality and added-value services around Temenos’ solutions.

Jean-Paul Mergeai, President – International Sales, Temenos, said: “The addition of everis to our Services Partner network is a huge boost to our banking IT integration capability in Europe. Everis has a fantastic reputation and track record delivering modernization projects with many of Europe’s leading banks. The transition to an open, cloud-native banking platform is an imperative for all banks and everis’ consulting expertise will open up new opportunities with existing and new clients to guide them on this journey.”

José Manuel Pérez Bajo, banking partner at everis, from the NTT DATA Group, added: “This agreement with Temenos exemplifies that as technology companies, we have the capabilities to modernize the banking business with rapid innovation and efficiency. Customers’ needs for digital transformation are only accelerating, and this agreement is a commitment to advancing towards continuous digitization of the banking sector. ” (Temenos/mc/ps)