GenTwo partners with Apex Group’s EDB for global banking and paying agency solutions

Luxembourg and Zurich — European Depositary Bank (“EDB”), the Luxembourg-based provider of banking, paying agency, depositary and custody solutions, and innovative securitization specialist GenTwo, announce their partnership to provide GenTwo with paying agent and banking services for third party investors globally.

Zurich-based GenTwo creates securitization platforms for asset managers, banks, family offices and venture capital investors, enabling professional investors to easily invest in bankable and previously non-bankable assets. Institutional investors can use GenTwo’s securitization solution to realize their own product and business innovations, to make any type of assets investable and to help shape new, sustainable markets. GenTwo’s partnership with Apex Group’s EDB, expands GenTwo’s offering with the provision of XS ISINs, marking another unique offering from GenTwo’s securitization platform business and an important step on the way towards global reach.

This partnership will provide GenTwo’s clients with bank accounts and paying agency services for notes issued via international clearing systems Clearstream SA and Euroclear. These services will be delivered by EDB, which offers traditional and digital banking services, as well as paying agency, registrar and transfer agency services to institutional investors and asset managers worldwide.

As part of global financial services provider Apex Group, EDB is one of the largest independent providers of depositary services in Europe for regulated UCITS and alternative funds, with over $160bn of Assets under Depositary (as of September 30, 2022). This latest news follows the recent appointment of David Claus as CEO of EDB, and the roll out of Digital Banking services for institutional clients.

Philippe A. Naegeli, CEO and Co-Founder at GenTwo comments: “The partnership with Apex Group’s EDB serves as important next step and catalyst to excel our successful service offering “making all assets bankable” on a global scale, expanding our Ecosystem and the investment universe of our clients.”

Cornelia Wallner, Global Head of Capital Markets Sales at Apex Group adds: “Free from institutional influences, EDB’s agile and responsive banking capabilities help to set Apex Group apart, offering clients a large variety of solutions, available globally and underpinned by leading technology platforms and knowledgeable local teams. GenTwo continues to innovate, providing investors with access to new asset types and pioneering transformation in the market for alternative and digital investment products. We look forward to supporting GenTwo’s domestic and international clients with our banking and paying agency services as they continue to grow their global footprint.” (GenTwo/mc)