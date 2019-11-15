NetApp: Expanded Gross Margins, Operating Margins and Earnings Per Share Quarter-over-Quarter

Sunnyvale – NetApp today reported financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2020, which ended on October 25, 2019.

“Our Q2 FY20 results reflect the strength of our business model and value of our innovation. We delivered gross margin, operating margin, and EPS all solidly ahead of our guidance ranges. We are delivering real business value to customers’ hybrid multicloud environments increasing our strategic relevance and enabling us to reach new buyers, address new workloads and expand our presence with existing customers,” said George Kurian, chief executive officer. “We continue to be disciplined in our spending and have a strong financial model with growing gross margins and operating margins that enable us to return cash to shareholders and invest in the long-term health of our business.”

More Information