Olympic Banking System: Successful completion of multi-location deployment at Andbank

ERI is delighted to announce that its long-standing client Andbank, whose head office is in Andorra, has successfully completed a multi-site deployment of the latest version of the OLYMPIC Banking System, demonstrating the flexibility and scalability of the solution in a multi-jurisdictional context.

The roll-out took place in two stages, initially for the Monaco entity and then subsequently for the Andorra, Luxembourg, Spain, Panamá and Insurance units, using a “Big Bang” approach.

The integration of the latest version with the bank’s ecosystem was challenging, but a strong commitment and the close collaboration of both the ERI and the Andbank teams enabled a successful conclusion of the project.

Max Nahmani, Director at ERI Bancaire, said “We have been working closely with Andbank over a number of years. Their extensive knowledge of the OLYMPIC Banking System facilitated not only the implementation of the multi-entity coverage, but also the deployment of new functions allowing the bank to automate their operational processes and therefore optimise their customer services.”

Pedro Cardona, Global Chief Information, Operations & Organization Officer, said “Andbank has launched a technological transformation program aimed at becoming a reference entity in the private banking sector. OLYMPIC Banking System stands at the core of the program and creates a competitive advantage by facilitating the principle business functions thanks to an evolutionary open architecture which allows us to scale and adopt new solutions. OLYMPIC Banking System sets the foundation to accelerate our digital transformation.” (ERI/mc)